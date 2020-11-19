Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday announced that it had sold 8.3 million units of overall devices, of which 6.3 million were during festive days with 20 percent growth compared to the festive season last year. Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

Realme also became the fastest brand in the world reaching five crore sales of which which three crore came from . It is also the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand for five consecutive quarters according to the Q3, 2020 Global Smartphone Shipment report. Also Read - Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

“We are overwhelmed to see the adoption of Realme products at such a fast pace. Realme offers the most blockbuster products which are high on features, style and performance and is available across price segments,” said , Realme Vice-President and CEO, , Europe. Also Read - Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

According to the company, its dare to leap approach has resulted in its fast growth within only 30 months since its launch. India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker-September 2020 historical data release based on unit shipment revealed that Realme was ranked number one in the “Wearable Watch” category in India with 22.1 percent share during September 2020.

The company had released more than 50 Internet Of Things (IoT) products in 2020 and plans to double it in 2021. Realme said it had won five top International design awards and collaborated with world-class designers on its products through the Realme Design studio.

Meanwhile, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will bring its series in India next year. In a tweet, Sheth mentioned that the company was the first to bring smartphones to India with Realme X50 Pro, and now it plans to “democratise 5G technology in 2021” with the launch of Realme X7 series starting in 2021.

To recall, the Realme X7 series is already available in . It consists of two smartphones Realme X7 and X7 Pro. The Realme X7 price in China starts from RMB 1,799, which comes to roughly Rs 19,000. The X7 Pro is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,500), which is for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The India price of the X7 could be closer to China price.

Written with agency inputs