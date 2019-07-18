Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India yesterday. The Redmi K20 is available starting at Rs 21,999 while the Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs 27,999. The launch of Redmi K20 Series comes just days after the launch of Realme X in India. The two companies are engaged in a battle of their own. Soon after the launch of Redmi K20, Realme took a jab at the device for its price.

The former sub-brand of Oppo took to Twitter to highlight how Realme X is cheaper that Xiaom’s newest offering. Realme X starts at Rs 16,999, which makes it cheaper than the Redmi K20 in India. The company is also highlighting the full-screen display design on its newest smartphone. The comparison between these two devices is logical but they are two different devices. The Realme X and Redmi K20 are similar mainly in their use of a pop-up selfie camera.

The Realme X is being offered in two different storage variants: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi has bid adieu to 4GB RAM variants altogether. The Redmi K20 is offered in two different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. They also differ in terms of the chipset powering them.

The Redmi K20 uses Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. The Realme X, on the other hand, relies on Snapdragon 710 mobile platform. The Snapdragon 730 is essentially an updated and faster version of Snapdragon 710 that brings new level of performance and efficiency to mid-range price segment.

#WhyPayMore, when you can enjoy a crystal clear and colourful Real Full Screen display for a lesser price? Enjoy a 6.53” FHD+ Super AMOLED Full Screen Display on #realmeX starting at ₹16,999. Kill the hype, let’s be real. #LeapToPremium

Buy it here: https://t.co/TJw2fTEzrW pic.twitter.com/u1CAATJkpx — realme (@realmemobiles) 17 July 2019

One of the bigger advantages of Realme X is that it has a bigger screen. The device is equipped with a 6.53-inch display while Redmi K20 has a 6.39-inch display. The Redmi K20 also has a triple rear camera setup while Realme X comes with only dual rear camera setup. The pop-up camera on Realme X is a 16-megapixel shooter while Redmi K20 has a 20-megapixel unit.

Indian smartphone market remains the most competitive around the world. It is also among the few markets where smartphone sales are growing with every passing year. In the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment, Xiaomi and Realme are engaged in a battle of their own. Xiaomi is the market leader but Realme has become fourth largest brand in just one year. Their competition is now reaching a new stage where they are taking jabs at each other, on social media as well as during events.

