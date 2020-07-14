Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

Realme is no more a part of Oppo, instead of acting as a separate brand that makes devices targeted at the youth. However, the brand does take advantage of Oppo’s technology and resources to churn out better phones. Now, a day after Oppo revealed its plans to launch a 125W fast-charging solution, Realme made a similar revelation on its Weibo page. Also Read - Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Realme post suggests an upcoming 5G smartphone that will feature 'Super Flash Charge' technology. At the same time, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase posted the same image on his personal Weibo profile, with the number '1111101', which is 125 in binary. This is a likely pointer to 125W fast charging tech.

However, unlike Oppo, Realme will not be using the VOOC and SuperVOOC branding for the fast charging technology. We saw the brand adopt a new name – SuperDart Flash Charge for the Realme X50 Pro, although the tech is exactly like Oppo's SuperVOOC 2.0. Regardless the focus on battery life is finally appearing to be an important and rising trend. Realme is certainly taking note of it. The brand also recently teased another upcoming device that will feature a 6,000mAh battery.

In other news, iQOO also recently revealed its FlashCharge 120W ultra-fast charging technology. The brand already offers some fast charging solutions like 33W, 44W, and 55W on their phones. Now, the Chinese brand has unveiled the ultra-fast 120W fast charging technology. It promises to charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in just 5 minutes.

Vivo, the iQOO mother brand, presented its 120W FlashCharge technology at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai technology exhibition last year. However, its demonstration was somewhat technical, and the technology has not entered mass-production yet. Additionally, this new tech has yet to be included in any commercial smartphone. Therefore, today’s iQOO announcement can be called the world’s first 120W fast charging technology.

