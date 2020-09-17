comscore Realme teases flagship series with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India
Realme teases flagship smartphone series with Snapdragon 875 chip

Realme could introduce another flagship smartphone series in China to offer the next-generation 5nm chip. Realme could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 chipset.

  Published: September 17, 2020 5:12 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Representative Image: Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme is tirelessly launching new smartphones ever since the lockdown started to go away. In the last few months, the company has launched the Narzo 10 series, Realme 7 series, C series and is coming up with the Narzo 20 series. While its Indian arm is busy bombarding the market with budget phones, the Chinese side is readying a next-gen flagship series. In fact, Realme could be the first few to launch a Snapdragon 875-equipped smartphone. Also Read - Realme 7i launched with 64-megapixel quad camera setup: Price, full specifications

Xu Qi Chase, President of Global Marketing and Vice President at Realme, shared a teaser poster on Weibo. He hinted at a brand new smartphone series to come with the next generation 5nm chipset. Chase doesn’t reveal any more details but it will sit along with the Q, V and X series of phone. Hence, it could be an ultra-premium device sitting above the X series flagships. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Given that the only 5nm chip in the Android universe is coming from Qualcomm next year, it could be launched in early 2021. The next-generation Snapdragon 875 is rumoured to be based on the 5nm process. Hence, Realme could secure the first batch of chips for its own flagship series. The 875 is expected to bring mega performance upgrades over the Snapdragon 865+ and probably an integrated 5G modem. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: A worthy flagship competitor to the OnePlus 7T

"<yoastmark

Realme was among the first few manufacturers this year to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 865. The X50 Pro came as its flagship with all the bell and whistles it could find. It introduced the 65W fast charging system to masses. With the new flagship series chipset, the company could debut the 125W charging system from Oppo. Additionally, a 120Hz refresh rate display is also expected here.

Another Realme flagship series?

Excluding the upcoming series, Realme already has its X series to cater to the flagship seeking customers. This year, the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom launched with the older Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The X50 Pro came out with the newer Snapdragon 865 chip. The X7 and X7 Pro rely on the MediaTek flagship Dimensity chips.

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

While the new flagship series will take it time to come around, India will get to see three Narzo series devices. Based on the leaks and rumours, Realme is going to launch three new Narzo series phones with varying levels of features. Leaks suggest a 90Hz refresh rate display with 120Hz touch sampling rate for the Narzo 20 Pro. The phones will be launching on September 21.

