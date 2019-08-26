comscore Realme teases new launch on September 4, could be Realme Q
Realme teases launch of a new smartphone series on September 4, could be Realme Q

Realme Q is being teased by the company and it is expected to launch on September 4. It might feature a ultrawide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 7:52 PM IST
Realme is teasing the launch of a new smartphone next week. The company teased the launch of a new phone series last week. The first teaser featured a dinosaur inside an egg and offered no additional information. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has released its second teaser via its Weibo account. It features a queen of hearts playing card with the Q initial torn at the side. This could be Realme‘s way of hinting the next series from the company might be called Realme Q.

The teaser does not only hint at the upcoming Realme Q series but also hints at the release date. Realme Q might be officially announced by the company on September 4. This release date number is placed alongside the number 119. This could mean that Realme Q will feature a camera with 119-degree field-of-view like the one seen on Realme 5 series. The ultra wide-angle camera on the Realme 5 Series comes with an aperture of f/2.2.

Photo: Weibo via GSMArena

At the launch of Realme 5 Series, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the company will launch a new device towards the end of September. The device is called Realme XT and it will feature a 64-megapixel main camera. It is likely to be the first smartphone with 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor in the country. The Realme XT is expected to arrive as a step up over Realme X which was launched last month.

Realme ships 10 million smartphones in just 1 year of starting operations

Realme ships 10 million smartphones in just 1 year of starting operations

There is also a possibility that the company might just launch the Realme 5 series in China. Despite being a Chinese company, Realme started its operations in India first and recently debuted in the Chinese market. It is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, registering a growth of 848 percent in the past year. However, it seems to be expanding too fast that might put its own devices in jeopardy.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 7:52 PM IST

