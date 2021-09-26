Realme is soon to add new TechLife products in India. This time, it will launch its first-ever vacuum cleaner and an air purifier via a new TechLife launch event in India, which is scheduled for September 30. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 confirmed to arrive in India in October

The company has announced that it will launch a handheld vacuum cleaner, a robot vacuum cleaner, and an air purifier in the country. With this, it will compete with Xiaomi, which already has a robot vacuum cleaner and air purifiers in India. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

New Realme TechLife products incoming

All the three Realme TechLife products will be unveiled via an online event, scheduled to start at 12:30 pm on September 30. People will be able to catch the event live via the company’s YouTube channel and get updates via its social media platforms. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A in pics: First look at Realme’s new budget phone

It is time for all of us to switch to a smarter life with Smart Life Care Products! pic.twitter.com/Vy5bsju7LC — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 24, 2021

It is revealed that the Realme TechLife Air Purifier will come with a high CADR of 330m3/h and feature five wind modes. It gets a high-precision air quality sensor, high-efficiency filter, various timer settings, smart filter change indicator, and more features. Other details remain. However, it is likely to fall under Rs 10,000.

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner will be another first by the company and is confirmed to come with multiple usage modes, wireless suction power, advanced filter, a long-lasting battery life, and is expected to be lightweight.

As for the company’s TechLife Robot Vacuum cleaner, it will come with both sweeping and mopping modes, smart mapping and navigation system, intelligent surface adaption, high precision sensors, and much more. It is likely to get a price tag similar to the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P.

In related news, the company recently announced the new Realme Narzo 50A, the Narzo 50i, the Realme Smart TV Neo 32, and the Realme Band 2 at a recent virtual event in India. It is also expected to introduce the Realme GT Neo 2 (announced recently in China) in India in October.