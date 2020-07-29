In partnership with Realme, Flipkart is hosting a ‘The Real Fest’ sale on its platform. The e-commerce giant doesn’t seem to be offering any great deals and prices of most phones look unchanged. What you do get is a 5 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. You also get exchange offers on different devices, which should make for a better deal. The latest sale event for Realme phones is already live on Flipkart and will last until July 31. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications

Realme ‘The Real Fest’ sale on Flipkart: Deals

The phones that are listed on Flipkart are both budget and premium. The Realme 5i is currently available for Rs 10,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The company is selling the Realme X for Rs 15,999. But, this price is only valid on pre-paid transactions. The Realme X2 Pro is listed for Rs 27,999. The original price of the device is Rs 31,999 and you will get Rs 4,000 discount on a pre-paid transaction.

The budget phones like Realme C3 is also on sale, but with the same old price label. The Realme C3 can be purchase for Rs 8,999. The Realme X50 Pro is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 39,999. You can also go for the new Realme X3 series, the price of which starts from Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 Super Zoom comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999.

Realme ‘The Real Fest’ sale on Flipkart: Upcoming flash sales

The recently launched Realme C11 will go on sale today at 12:ooPM, and it is priced at Rs 7,499. The Realme Narzo 10A sale will take place on July 31 and its price starts from Rs 8,499. The Realme 6i will also up for sale on the same day, and will cost Rs 12,999. The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 and will be up for grab on August 4 August, as per Flipkart listing.