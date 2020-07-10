Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

Realme is tipped to launch 100W+ Ultra Dart fast-charging tech in July, meaning this month. The exact date is currently unknown, but the launch shouldn’t be too far. The company is currently offering 65W fast charging with its Realme X50 Pro smartphone. The Chinese company is soon expected to 100W+ fast charging with its flagship phone and the tech will reportedly be called “Ultra Dart.” Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

Tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the new fast-charging tech might offer up to 120W charging speed. It is said to charge a one-third of a 4,000mAh battery capacity in just three minutes. If the brand launches this fast-charging tech in July 2020, then we will likely see this solution on upcoming flagship Realme phones. Besides, Xiaomi has already introduced 100W supercharge turbo tech, and the company claims that it can charge a 4,000mAh battery in flat 17 minutes. Also Read - Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

But, the company hasn’ revealed the list of phones that will support this tech. Just recently, it was reported that Xiaomi requires the 120W charger for its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging solution. Considering the certification for the charger, it is also likely that Xiaomi is preparing its first 100W charging smartphone. Realme is yet to officially comment on the 100W+ fast charging tech. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India on July 13 at 12PM: Price, specifications

It is unknown as to which Realme phone will have this fast charging support in the future. As mentioned above, the Realme X50 Pro 5G ships with a 65W fast charging support. It can reportedly charge the device in about 30-35 minutes from zero to 100 percent. The newly launched Oppo Find X2 series also comes with a 65W fast charging solution. The Oppo Reno Ace smartphone also offers the fastest charging speed rated at 65W. Oppo also has other smartphones with charging speeds close to that.