comscore Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

The series is targeted to launch in the first quarter of 2020. At present, Realme holds about 3-5 percent market share in offline market in India.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 11:37 AM IST
realme-3-teaser-madhav-sheth-gully-boy

Realme is reportedly looking to increase its offline market share with an all-new series targeted for that market. According to PTI, the former Oppo company is working on an offline market strategy with a “an offline retail-centric series.” The series is targeted to launch in the first quarter of 2020. At present, Realme holds about 3-5 percent market share in offline market in India.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, in an interview on the sidelines of Realme X2 Pro launch on Wednesday told PTI that the offline market is very important, and the company is working on introducing an “offline retail-centric smartphone series” in the first quarter of 2020.

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions: Taking price vs specifications battle to the next level

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions: Taking price vs specifications battle to the next level

“As per GfK data, we have a 3-5 percent share in the offline market already. Our aspiration is to get to an overall (online and offline) market share of 30-35 percent and for that, offline retail will play a very important role,” Sheth told PTI.

As per IDC data for July-September 2019 quarter, Realme holds the fourth spot in the Indian smartphone market with 14.3 percent share, while their old parent company Oppo ranks fifth. The top three positions are occupied by Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro First Look

On Wednesday, the smartphone maker launched two of its latest smartphones, the Realme X2 and Realme 5s in the Indian market for online consumers primarily. The launch of these devices came after weeks of teasers. The company revealed the specifications, pricing, and sale details about both the devices. In addition, it also teased launch of the upcoming two devices.

Realme XT 730G India launch in December 2019: All you need to know

Also Read

Realme XT 730G India launch in December 2019: All you need to know

We already know that Realme will launch the Snapdragon 730G variant of the Realme XT in India in December. The same is already on sale in China with a different marketing name as the Realme X2. But during the launch yesterday, Sheth also teased the launch of Realme’s true wireless earphones. These looked quite identical to Apple AirPods, and were shown off in a Yellow color. The company did not share any timeline for the launch, but we expect them to launch in December as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
News
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Deals

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know
Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in

Deals

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in
Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon

News

Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon
Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

OnePlus 8 Pro का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा सेंसर

Tata Sky कनेक्शन पर फ्री मिल रही है 3,999 रुपये वाली Amazon Fire TV Stick, चुनने होंगे ये प्लान

Huawei P30 Lite और Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
News
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched
Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera
Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

News

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight