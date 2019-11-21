Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

Realme is reportedly looking to increase its offline market share with an all-new series targeted for that market. According to PTI, the former Oppo company is working on an offline market strategy with a “an offline retail-centric series.” The series is targeted to launch in the first quarter of 2020. At present, Realme holds about 3-5 percent market share in offline market in India.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, in an interview on the sidelines of Realme X2 Pro launch on Wednesday told PTI that the offline market is very important, and the company is working on introducing an “offline retail-centric smartphone series” in the first quarter of 2020.

“As per GfK data, we have a 3-5 percent share in the offline market already. Our aspiration is to get to an overall (online and offline) market share of 30-35 percent and for that, offline retail will play a very important role,” Sheth told PTI.

As per IDC data for July-September 2019 quarter, Realme holds the fourth spot in the Indian smartphone market with 14.3 percent share, while their old parent company Oppo ranks fifth. The top three positions are occupied by Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo.

On Wednesday, the smartphone maker launched two of its latest smartphones, the Realme X2 and Realme 5s in the Indian market for online consumers primarily. The launch of these devices came after weeks of teasers. The company revealed the specifications, pricing, and sale details about both the devices. In addition, it also teased launch of the upcoming two devices.

We already know that Realme will launch the Snapdragon 730G variant of the Realme XT in India in December. The same is already on sale in China with a different marketing name as the Realme X2. But during the launch yesterday, Sheth also teased the launch of Realme’s true wireless earphones. These looked quite identical to Apple AirPods, and were shown off in a Yellow color. The company did not share any timeline for the launch, but we expect them to launch in December as well.