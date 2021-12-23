comscore Realme to equip all smartphones above 15K with 5G, says Madhav Sheth
Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

At BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth talked about the roadmap for rolling out 5G smartphones in India. He also shared how the company planned to democratise 5G phones in India.

Madhav Sheth at BGR Awards

Madhav Sheth

BGR India hosted the second edition of its annual tech awards – BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 – today. At the event, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth talked about the roadmap for rolling out 5G smartphones in India. He said that Realme plans to include 5G technology in all the mid-budget and premium smartphones launched in India. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

“Realme aims to be the 5G leader and democratiser in India and we’ll therefore equip all the smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G. That’s the first thing that we are going to do,” Sheth said during a panel discussion on the future of 5G adding that their aim was to get the 5G smartphones “to the masses and not just to the classes” Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

In addition to talking about the roadmap for the roll out of 5G smartphones in India, the Realme India CEO also shared how the company planned to democratise 5G phones in India. He said that Realme was actively working with the chipset makers to ensure that its smartphones get 5G connectivity. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro didn't launch, but we get a glimpse of its key features: Take a look

“Currently 90% of Realme’s R&D resources have been converted into developing 5G technology and products and we are actively working with the chipset makers to ensure that our smartphone will get equipped with the latest 5G processors,” Sheth said at the event.

“We have setup about seven 5G R&D centres including one in India,” he added

During the panel discussion, Sheth also touched upon the subject of the importance of 5G technology in the IoT ecosystem. He said that Realme’s AIoT devices were linked via their smartphones. And so coupling its AIoT devices with a 5G-ready smartphone was deemed to bring “some serious changes in the status quo.” He said that 5G would add to the overall user experience and enable a seamless connection between devices, which in this case refers to the smartphones and the AIoT devices. “Without the 5G connectivity, it would be really difficult to create this ecosystem,” he added.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 23, 2021 11:59 AM IST

