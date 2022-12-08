Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Smartphone brand Realme will focus on bringing more affordable 5G smartphones for the masses along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in the Indian market next year, Realme India’s Madhav Sheth told BGR.in on Thursday. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

"Realme has always been giving a lot of choices to the users. Either its narzo series or with number series, Realme will continue to bring a lot of choices to the users," said Sheth, who is the chief executive officer of Realme India, vice president of Realme, and president of Realme International Business Group. "…but people will definitely get a lot of choices at different price points," he added, emphasising the company's push into both 4G and 5G smartphone markets in the coming year.

"People will also experience 5G. We were the first one to Pioneer 5G smartphones in India even before the services were rolled out and will continue to do so even in 2023 to bring more affordable 5G phones as well as the feature is 4G phones for sure," Sheth told.

Realme India smartphone market share:

As per Counterpoint, Realme remained at the fourth spot in Q3 2022, capturing a 14 percent share. The brand grew 2 percent QoQ. Three out of the top 10 models in the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price band were from Realme. Realme’s C series accounted for 55 percent of its portfolio and was the main driver for its shipments in Q3 2022. In 2023, the smartphone maker is further planning to improve its position in the country with the launch of more affordable but feature rich devices.

India will have 1 billion smartphone users by 2026 with rural areas driving the sale of internet-enabled phones. From 2023, 5G uptake will see year-on-year growth, leading to an increase in 5G smartphone sales in India. It will phase out the 3G mobile network given the evolution of the digital ecosystem. According to Deloitte’s analysis, demand for smartphones in India is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6 per cent, to reach about 400 million smartphones in 2026 from 300 million in 2021. This high demand is likely to be primarily created after the launch of 5G, which will alone contribute 80 per cent of the devices (about 310 million units) by 2026. However, the 5G adoption does not mean the end of the 4G era, especially when it comes to buying Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 feature-rich smartphones.

“I think around 10,000 to 12,000 people would need 5G and 4G both, there is a market for both because 5G would be more like an entry level smartphone at that point of time for 5G and for 4G it would be feature rich for 4G phones. So, there would be a market for both of them, at least for 2023. Above that, I still believe that there’s going to be a 5G market around 12,000 or more or about 50,000 more. Definitely there would be a completely 5G market move to,” Sheth mentioned.

Realme launched Realme 10 PRO+ and 10 PRO to further strengthen its position in India:

The smartphone maker has launched Realme 10 PRO+ and 10 PRO in the Indian market to end the calendar year. Realme 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a 120Hz boundless display with 1mm ultra-slim side bezels powered by RAZR Technology. It is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 6nm process technology, 108MP ProLight Camera with 16MP Selfie Camera, and hyperspace design.

Meanwhile, Realme 10 Pro + 5G, is the segment’s First smartphone equipped with Flagship-level 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India’s first 2160Hz PWM dimming. Powered by Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset, it features an attractive Hyperspace Design with an ultra-light body that weighs 173g, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a Flagship-level 108MP ProLight Camera.

“Our expectation is to bring, curve displayed to the masses with 10 PRO plus, 5G phone at the same point of time. Our 10 PRO is a very ambitious series for us. We also have a higher RAM -ROM combinations in 10 PRO+ & 10 PRO as well, which means the user will not only experience the hardware, but also, we are trying to give them a RAM- ROM combination of hardware, which will help them to use the apps in the way they want it. And along on top of it with the real UI 4.0 with all these additional features, we’d always enhance their experiences. We are trying to make sure that basically, give a consumer the complete product, for which they can, you know, be completely sure of for the next 24 months that they’ll be upgraded for the next 24 months for sure,” Sheth concluded.