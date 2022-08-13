Madhav Sheth reveals Realme s plans for India in 2022

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently concluded 5G spectrum auction in India. Soon after telecom companies including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel revealed their plans of rolling out 5G connectivity in the country. Now, as the telecom companies gear to roll out 5G connectivity in India, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed the company’s plans for the rest of the year and how those products will play a part in the 5G rollout in India. Also Read - India may block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000

In a post on Twitter, the Realme executive said that the company will introduce a new 5G smartphone in India this year. “Consumer demand is set to rebound in the upcoming festival season as we focus on product distinctiveness and design. We will introduce four new products, including 5G smartphone,” he wrote in the post without divulging details about the company’s upcoming smartphone. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

“This will be an important addition before India’s #5G rollout in 2022,” he added. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T India launch confirmed by the company

Consumer demand is set to rebound in the upcoming festival season as we focus on product distinctiveness and design. We will introduce four new products, including 5G smartphone. This will be an important addition before India’s #5G rollout in 2022! — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 13, 2022

In a separate post on the platform yesterday, Sheth said that the company was working towards making 5G smartphones more accessible in India and that the company was planning to launch the Realme 9i 5G in India soon.

“Realme aims to be the #DemocratizerOf5G and therefore has been continuously working towards making #5G accessible to all and not just a few. Our upcoming #realme9i5G will be brought for Indian fans keeping the same in mind,” he wrote in a tweet.

realme aims to be the #DemocratizerOf5G and therefore has been continuously working towards making #5G accessible to all and not just a few.

Our upcoming #realme9i5G will be brought for Indian fans keeping the same in mind.#realmeCommunity — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 12, 2022

It is worth noting that Realme will launch the Realme 9i 5G in India on August 18. The company has revealed that it’s upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and come with a Laser Light design.