Realme plans to launch three new smartphones in India before Diwali this year. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that one of the smartphones will feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. At its innovation event in New Delhi yesterday, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed company’s plans for rest of the year. Sheth confirmed that Realme will be the first brand to launch a 64-megapixel quad camera smartphone in India. The device will arrive by Diwali and will be aimed at those upgrading during the holiday shopping season.

Apart from the 64-megapixel camera smartphone, Realme plans to launch two more devices under Realme 5 series. The common thread being that all these devices will feature a quad-camera setup. Realme launched its dual camera phone, Realme X, with 48-megapixel camera recently. Now, the company says that it plans to leap to quad camera setup on its devices. The announcement came alongside the demo of 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor on its smartphone. Ahead of the announcement, Sheth tweeted that the device will offer best value in its price segment.

Realme is not the only smartphone maker working on a device with Samsung’s 64-megapixel sensor. At an event in China on August 9, Xiaomi showcased its own smartphone with the sensor. It plans to launch the device during the fourth quarter of 2019. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with the 64-megapixel camera module. Since its debut as a sub-brand of Oppo, the company has grown multiple folds in India. At the end of second quarter of 2019, the company was the second largest smartphone brand.

Glad to announce that the next generation of realme series, Pro series & X series will feature quad camera set-ups and be launched before Diwali this year! #QuadSquad#LeapToQuadCamera #realme #CameraInnovationEvent pic.twitter.com/NkQ0L7bdj6 — Madhav ‘5’Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 8, 2019

According to Counterpoint Research, Realme registered 848 percent year-over-year growth and shipped 4.7 million smartphones in Q2 2019. It also recently shipped 10 million smartphones and is only expected to grow further. “Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to Indian customers at the most value-driven price points,” Madhav Sheth said in a statement. “Our latest flagship offering, which comes equipped with the world’s first 64MP quad-camera solution, is aligned with this vision. With this ‘Imaging Leap’, we are confident of delighting our young and aspirational user base across India by giving them access to next-generation, never-seen-before features.”

Realme will be using Samsung GW1 image sensor which has a resolution of 64-megapixels. This is a large 1/1.72-inch sensor that will improve zoom and low-light photography. The company has shared camera samples from its prototype device and they look impressive. With GW1, Realme is not only increasing the megapixel count but has also made the sensor bigger. We will need to wait to see the final device before passing any judgement. For the time being, Realme seems to have an upper hand in this megapixel race.

