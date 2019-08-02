Realme is hosting a “Realme Camera Innovation Event” in New Delhi, India on August 8. The company has sent out invitations of the event revealing that it will unveil a new smartphone with a quad-camera setup and 64-megapixel lens. The former Oppo company have been teasing the 64-megapixel camera technology from quite some time, but on Friday, it rolled out official launch invitations to the Indian media.

Not just that, Realme has also teased away the same ‘Leap to Quad Camera’ image with 64-megapixel lens in a quad-camera setup, just like the official invitation. The smartphone name is still under wraps, and no other detail is available anywhere. For the camera, it is speculated that the company might go for an ultra-wide-angle lens coupled with a depth sensing unit and a telephoto camera lens apart from the primary 64-megapixel unit.

Get ready to witness some of the world’s first in smartphone camera technology at the #realme camera innovation event. Stay Tuned as we #LeapToQuadCamera and reveal the world’s first 64MP Quad Camera technology on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/iN6xde6Y7l — realme (@realmemobiles) August 2, 2019

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, first shared information about the phone last month. In his tweet, he mention the phone to be a “new premium killer”, which will include a 64-megapixel GW1 sensor from Samsung. Sheth had supplied a watermarked sample image taken from the “64MP AI Quad Camera”.

At present, the company has the Realme X smartphone with 48-megapixel in India. The smartphone was launched last month only. The Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

The two big highlights of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel rear camera and full-screen display with pop-up selfie shooter. It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X runs latest ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline