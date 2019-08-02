comscore Realme 64-megapixel tech with 4 cameras confirmed launch on Aug 8
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera technology on August 8; official invites out
News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera technology on August 8; official invites out

News

Realme has also teased away the same 'Leap to Quad Camera' image with 64-megapixel lens in a quad-camera setup, just like the official invitation. The smartphone name is still under wraps.

  • Updated: August 2, 2019 4:01 PM IST
realme-64mp-camera-phone

Realme is hosting a “Realme Camera Innovation Event” in New Delhi, India on August 8. The company has sent out invitations of the event revealing that it will unveil a new smartphone with a quad-camera setup and 64-megapixel lens. The former Oppo company have been teasing the 64-megapixel camera technology from quite some time, but on Friday, it rolled out official launch invitations to the Indian media.

Not just that, Realme has also teased away the same ‘Leap to Quad Camera’ image with 64-megapixel lens in a quad-camera setup, just like the official invitation. The smartphone name is still under wraps, and no other detail is available anywhere. For the camera, it is speculated that the company might go for an ultra-wide-angle lens coupled with a depth sensing unit and a telephoto camera lens apart from the primary 64-megapixel unit.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, first shared information about the phone last month. In his tweet, he mention the phone to be a “new premium killer”, which will include a 64-megapixel GW1 sensor from Samsung. Sheth had supplied a watermarked sample image taken from the “64MP AI Quad Camera”.

At present, the company has the Realme X smartphone with 48-megapixel in India. The smartphone was launched last month only. The Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

The two big highlights of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel rear camera and full-screen display with pop-up selfie shooter. It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X runs latest ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 3:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 2, 2019 4:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
News
TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Features

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

News

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8
Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019
Realme Freedom sale kicks off today: Check top deals

Deals

Realme Freedom sale kicks off today: Check top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action एक बार फिर हुआ लीक, दो कलर में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 में हो सकता है रिवर्सेबल वायरलैस चार्जिंग

BSNL ने Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा डेली 500MB अधिक डाटा

Vodafone के 255 रुपये के Prepaid Plan में हुए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 2.5GB डेली डाटा

Tata Sky Binge : 250 रुपये वाले प्लान के साथ मिलते हैं ये सारे बेनिफिट्स

News

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
News
TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8
OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

News

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

News

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal