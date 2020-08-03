comscore Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India
Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

Realme's Indian CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed via his Twitter account that the company will soon launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart Chargers.

  • Updated: August 3, 2020 5:52 PM IST
Realme recently launched its 10W wireless charging pad in India. Now, it seems that the company is planning to unveil its new 50W and 65W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in the country. This fast charging technology device made its debut last month. It promises to charge a 4,200mAh battery device from 0 percent to 20 percent in just five minutes. Also Read - Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC: Price, full specifications, sale date

Realme 50W and 65W SuperDart chargers to arrive soon

Realme’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth has posted a confirmation on his Twitter account teasing the launch of the company’s 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart Chargers. As per the teaser image, the 65W charger cannot be likely seen as a smaller device than regular chargers, despite its Ultra-Thin moniker. However, it could be significantly lighter in weight than the regular 65W brick from other major companies. Also Read - Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch and more

Meanwhile, the 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart charger can be seen on the teased image as something similar to the Oppo’s 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, which also made its debut last month. It is likely that this unit is just a rebranded version of the Oppo’s charger. Since both companies operate under the same umbrella of BBK electronics. The Oppo 50W mini SuperVOOC charger weighs 60 grams and has a thickness of 10.5mm. It is compatible with VOOC protocols and also works with 27W and 50W PPS. Also Read - Realme Buds 3 to feature Active noise-cancellation, launching this month

As of now, it is unknown as to when these chargers will launch in India. The brand is soon expected to reveal the availability and price detail too. The source mentions that Realme will continue to ship their phones with the current 50W and 65W chargers. And these new upcoming chargers will be available for purchase as an optional accessory for those who want its reliability. Currently, the Realme X50 Pro-series is the only device from the company to support this power input of a 65W charger.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 5:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 3, 2020 5:52 PM IST

