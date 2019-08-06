Realme to launch its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 15

Realme will showcase its first smartphone with 64-megapixel main camera at innovation event in Delhi on August 8. While the company is likely to reveal the technology at the event, the official device will probably launch only on August 15. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed the launch date for the smartphone on Weibo. The Chinese microblogging site does not reveal the final name of the device just yet. The poster confirming the launch date shows the quad rear camera setup of the device.

The image is identical to the one shared by Realme in India. Realme will launch the device at Summer Video Technology Communication Meeting on August 15. The image posted on Weibo confirms that the primary camera will use a 64-megapixel sensor. It is not immediately clear whether the device will launch first in India or China. There is a possibility that Realme will launch the product in India on August 8. The launch will be followed by China availability and announcement on August 15.

Realme was the first to confirm that it is working on a smartphone with 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This 64-megapixel sensor is a large 1/1.72-inch type sensor. It will produce images with maximum resolution of 9216 x 6912 pixels. The sensor also support Samsung’s 4-in-1 pixel binning called Tetracell technology. It will allow the sensor to capture 16-megapixel images in low-light conditions.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme won’t be the only company to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel camera setup. Xiaomi is expected to reveal its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 7. The device will use the same Samsung GW1 sensor that will be seen on Realme as well. Even Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy A-series smartphone with 64-megapixel series next month. The smartphone makers are touting the sensor will bring improvements to zoom and low-light photography.