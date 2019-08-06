comscore Realme to launch its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 15
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme to launch its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 15
News

Realme to launch its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 15

News

Realme will be among the first smartphone makers to launch a smartphone with Samsung's 64-megapixel camera.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 2:27 PM IST
realme-64mp-camera-phone

Realme will showcase its first smartphone with 64-megapixel main camera at innovation event in Delhi on August 8. While the company is likely to reveal the technology at the event, the official device will probably launch only on August 15. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed the launch date for the smartphone on Weibo. The Chinese microblogging site does not reveal the final name of the device just yet. The poster confirming the launch date shows the quad rear camera setup of the device.

realme, realme 64-megapixel camera, realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch

Photo: GizmoChina

The image is identical to the one shared by Realme in India. Realme will launch the device at Summer Video Technology Communication Meeting on August 15. The image posted on Weibo confirms that the primary camera will use a 64-megapixel sensor. It is not immediately clear whether the device will launch first in India or China. There is a possibility that Realme will launch the product in India on August 8. The launch will be followed by China availability and announcement on August 15.

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera to launch as soon as September, might be called Galaxy A70S

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera to launch as soon as September, might be called Galaxy A70S

Realme was the first to confirm that it is working on a smartphone with 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This 64-megapixel sensor is a large 1/1.72-inch type sensor. It will produce images with maximum resolution of 9216 x 6912 pixels. The sensor also support Samsung’s 4-in-1 pixel binning called Tetracell technology. It will allow the sensor to capture 16-megapixel images in low-light conditions.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme won’t be the only company to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel camera setup. Xiaomi is expected to reveal its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 7. The device will use the same Samsung GW1 sensor that will be seen on Realme as well. Even Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy A-series smartphone with 64-megapixel series next month. The smartphone makers are touting the sensor will bring improvements to zoom and low-light photography.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
News
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Amazon India to offer discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Deals

Amazon India to offer discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Deals

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more
Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out
Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors
Realme ships 10 million smartphones in just one year

News

Realme ships 10 million smartphones in just one year

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 चीन में होगा आयोजित, ये दो भारतीय टीमें लेंगी हिस्सा

Xiaomi Redmi 7A ऑनलाइन के बाद अब आपके पड़ोस की दुकान में भी 6,199 रुपये में मिलेगा

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Xiaomi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Redmi Note 8 स्मार्टफोन, 64MP कैमरा हो सकता है शामिल

Realme ने एक साल में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
News
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4
Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks