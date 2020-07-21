comscore Realme to launch smartphone with punch-hole front camera | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme to launch smartphone series with punch-hole front camera
News

Realme to launch smartphone series with punch-hole front camera

News

The new Realme smartphone will also likely come with 5G connectivity. However, it could be only limited to China for now.

  • Published: July 21, 2020 4:36 PM IST
Realme-6-review-bgr-2

Realme recently teased a new line of smartphones on its official Weibo account. The timing of the new revelation is close to the conformation of Realme’s IFA event. However, the new smartphones will most likely only be limited to China. The teaser of the new phone doesn’t reveal a lot. However, it sure does look like it is pointing to the presence of a punch-hole camera on the front of the phone. This will be similar to what we saw on the Realme 6. Further, the new phone will support 5G connectivity. Also Read - Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

This is where it gets interesting. We still don’t know if the device will be a mid-range phone, like most affordable 5G-enabled phones we have seen so far. It could also be an even more affordable device, which could feature one of the new MediaTek chipsets aimed at bringing 5G to the masses. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

Watch: Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

There are no more details of the phone out yet. But considering that an official teaser is out, we expect more information on the phone to come out in the following weeks. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

In other news, the Realme 6i was recently revealed to be announced officially on July 24. Realme has sent out media invites and is claiming that the phone will offer a “more powerful performance and pro display,” which is likely in comparison to previous number+’i’-series phones by the brand.

The Realme 6i India launch will begin at 12:30 PM and the digital event will be live-streamed via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart as it was previously spotted on this platform.

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

Also Read

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

The Realme 6i is already available in Myanmar and its price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 15,600) in Myanmar. The India price of the Realme 6i is expected to be lesser than this.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 4:36 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 6

Realme 6

14999

Android 10 (Q)
Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor
64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

HP Omen 15 with Ryzen 7, Pavillion Gaming 16 laptop launched in India
Gaming
HP Omen 15 with Ryzen 7, Pavillion Gaming 16 laptop launched in India
Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details

News

Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets new software update

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets new software update

Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July

News

Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked

Most Popular

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display launched in India

Adobe hires former Google Pixel engineer Marc Levoy

Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets new software update

Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display launched in India
Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July

News

Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July
Realme to launch smartphone with punch-hole front camera

News

Realme to launch smartphone with punch-hole front camera
Best Realme phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Realme phone under 20000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन चीन में 22 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

इस तारीख से शुरू होगी Prime Day 2020 Sale, मिलेंगे कई खास ऑफर

नोकिया का नया स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, हो सकता है कम बजट वाला फोन

Xiaomi भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी नई Smart TV सीरीज

लॉन्च हुआ सबसे कम कीमत वाला 6000 mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Latest Videos

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display launched in India
News
Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display launched in India
Adobe hires former Google Pixel engineer Marc Levoy

News

Adobe hires former Google Pixel engineer Marc Levoy
Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details

News

Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets new software update

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets new software update
Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July

News

Realme to launch C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery on 28 July

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers