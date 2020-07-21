Realme to launch smartphone with punch-hole front camera

Realme recently teased a new line of smartphones on its official Weibo account. The timing of the new revelation is close to the conformation of Realme’s IFA event. However, the new smartphones will most likely only be limited to China. The teaser of the new phone doesn’t reveal a lot. However, it sure does look like it is pointing to the presence of a punch-hole camera on the front of the phone. This will be similar to what we saw on the Realme 6. Further, the new phone will support 5G connectivity. Also Read - Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

This is where it gets interesting. We still don’t know if the device will be a mid-range phone, like most affordable 5G-enabled phones we have seen so far. It could also be an even more affordable device, which could feature one of the new MediaTek chipsets aimed at bringing 5G to the masses. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

There are no more details of the phone out yet. But considering that an official teaser is out, we expect more information on the phone to come out in the following weeks. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

In other news, the Realme 6i was recently revealed to be announced officially on July 24. Realme has sent out media invites and is claiming that the phone will offer a “more powerful performance and pro display,” which is likely in comparison to previous number+’i’-series phones by the brand.

The Realme 6i India launch will begin at 12:30 PM and the digital event will be live-streamed via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart as it was previously spotted on this platform.

The Realme 6i is already available in Myanmar and its price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 15,600) in Myanmar. The India price of the Realme 6i is expected to be lesser than this.

