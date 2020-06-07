Realme to launch X50t soon, more details revealed

Realme is set to launch another X50 smartphone in the coming days. Reports suggest the X50t will be added to the X50 lineup, which has the X50, X50 Pro and X50m. The details of the phone have been making the rounds for a while now, and new updates have come. According to tipster, the phone will support limited 5G bands for China. It will also be heavier and thicker than the X50m. Also Read - Realme Watch next sale on June 9: Check price in India, offers and more

The X50t is expected to weigh 202 grams and carry 9.3-mm in thickness. The Realme X50t 5G would be the fifth device to bear the X50 branding. It was recently spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. The 5G in the name of the phone makes sure that it is a 5G-enabled phone. Further, the t in smartphone nomenclature is often associated with ‘Turbo’. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

The tipster shares further hardware details about the X50t. He says the phone will carry a dual punch hole design, with display supporting 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor with 6 and 8GB RAM options. Storage option up to 256GB could be made available. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with Snapdragon 865, 65W charging: Price, specifications

It will feature a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary sensor. It is expected to be powered by a 4000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Realme came out with the original X50 5G in January 2020. A month later, the company came out with the more powerful, higher-end Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone bearing the Snapdragon 865 SoC. In April, just two months later, Realme already made the X50m 5G, a trimmed down variant of the original X50 5G. Then came the gaming-oriented Realme X50 Pro Player Edition which was launched this week. Now the new phone is set to be the fifth device in the X50 series.

