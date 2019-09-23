comscore Realme to offer big discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers

During the sale, customers will witness heavy discounts and offers on Realme phones, including Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 5:08 PM IST
Realme 5 Pro Review 4

Realme 5 Pro on the left and Realme 3 Pro on the right

Realme just recently confirmed that its Festive Days sale will start from September 29. The company has now revealed that it will offer discounts worth Rs 300 crore during the upcoming festive season sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (BBD) sale will kick off from September 30. During the sale, customers will witness heavy discounts and offers on Realme phones, including Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro. The manufacturer will also be offering massive discounts on its own website – Realme.com.

Offers on Realme phones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

In partnership with Realme, Flipkart will be offering Rs 1,000 discount on Realme C2, Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5. The Realme 2 Pro will get Rs 1,991 discount. The recently launched Realme 5 Pro smartphone will also receive Rs 1,000 discount, but only on prepaid booking, as per the company.

Customers will witness the same on Realme.com too. The e-commerce giant will be offering Rs 500 off on Realme 3 device, during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. One will also get an instant 10 percent discount with Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

Realme.com: Offers on Realme phones during Festive Days sale

On Realme’s own website, one can get Rs 1,000 off on Realme C2, Realme U1, Realme 5 and Realme 3 Pro. Similar to Flipkart’s sale, here too, you will get Rs 1,991 discount on Realme 2 Pro, and Rs 500 off on Realme 3 phone. Besides, the Chinese company will also be offering cashback of up to Rs 500 on ICICI Bank cards and Rs 500 extra off on the exchange of an old phone on Cashify. One will also be able to avail up to Rs 2,000 worth of cashback on Paytm PG UPI. There will also be up to Rs 1,500 Mobikwik Supercash offer.

With inputs from IANS

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme C2 3 Pro
Price 13999 5999 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 5MP 25MP
Battery 4,035mAh 4,000mAh 4,045mAh

Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 5:08 PM IST

Realme to offer heavy discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check offers

News

