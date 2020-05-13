comscore Realme set to launch gaming phone and 7 more products on May 25
Realme to officially launch gaming phone and 7 more products on May 25

Realme is set to announce as many as 8 products on May 25. The Realme launch event will kick at 11:30AM IST on May 25.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Earlier this week, Realme introduced a new budget smartphone series in India, which includes Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Now, the company has announced that it will be launching 8 new products in China. One of them will likely be a gaming phone from Realme. The company itself has shared two images, one of which confirms that a power bank, a new pair of wireless earphones, and a Realme smartphone will be launched.

The details regarding the other 5 products are unknown. The Realme launch event will kick at 11:30AM IST on May 25. The Chinese company has shared these details on Weibo. At the event, the brand could also launch the Realme TV. It is being rumored the main attraction of the event will be the Realme X3 series. There could be a possibility that after launching the Realme X3 series in China on May 25, it could unveil it in India too.

The Realme X3 series is said to have three devices. These could be a standard Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme X3 Pro. The company recently confirmed the existence of the X3 in India. Just yesterday, the Realme X3 smartphone and the Realme TV was spotted on the brand’s official site. The development on the website points to a nearby launch for all the three products in the country.

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3 and Realme TV spotted on brand's support page

Besides, the TENAA listing of the alleged Realme X3 phone recently revealed most of the features. TIt could have a 6.57-inch TFT display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution. It is likely to feature a pill-shaped punch-hole display design. The Realme X3 could pack a combination of a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera on the front. Similar to most Realme phones, this one too could have a quad-camera setup, which will be aligned vertically in the upper-left side.

The rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the inside, the RMX2142 is listed with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which could be a part of the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Realme is expected to sell the handset in three variants, including 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/256GB. The alleged Realme X3 is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box, with Realme UI on top.

