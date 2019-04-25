comscore
  Realme to open a pop-up store for fans to purchase Realme 3 Pro on April 27
Realme to open a pop-up store for fans to purchase Realme 3 Pro on April 27

The pop-up store will be set up in Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi for fans to experience and pre-book their latest launch Realme 3 Pro before anyone else on April 27.

  Published: April 25, 2019 5:10 PM IST
Realme will be setting up a pop-up store on April 27 in Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi for fans to experience and pre-book their latest launch Realme 3 Pro before anyone else. The company has opened up registrations on www.realme.com, which will continue till April 27.

The Realme 3 Pro is an online exclusive phone to Flipkart and Realme website. The first sale will take place on April 29, but the pop-up store sale in two days before on April 27. Fans who register on Realme website till April 27, stand eligible for freebies at the pop-up store, on April 27, 4:30 PM onwards. Also, first 200 fans in the queue at the pop-up store will also get free movie tickets for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ movie.

Pre-booking customers of Realme 3 Pro at the pop-up store in Pacific Mall will get free Realme backpack. The starting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 3 Pro will go on sale from April 29 on Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 5:10 PM IST

