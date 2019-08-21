comscore Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December
News

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

News

Realme is still an online-centric smartphone brand but it plans to expand to the offline retail segment in a big way. It plans to launch exclusive retail stores alongside the launch of Realme 5 Series.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 9:45 AM IST
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions 4

Realme launched two new smartphones – Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro – in India yesterday. The smartphones are being launched as the successor to Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 goes on sale starting August 27 while the Realme 5 Pro will be available only from September 4. With the new smartphones, the company is further expanding its product portfolio. Both the devices will be available online via Flipkart and it’s own e-store. Alongside the new devices, the company also detailed its plans for the offline retail market.

In an interview with ET Telecom, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed plans for exclusive stores. Sheth told the company is already working on launching its exclusive stores. This will be a big step up from its current strategy of multi-brand stores. The company plans to open its own exclusive stores in India before December. This will compete with Mi Home stores, which acts as exclusive front for Xiaomi products. While its rivals have expanded first either into online or offline retail segment, it’s approach has been different.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What’s different

Also Read

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What’s different

The company started its operations as an online-centric smartphone brand. However, it has now expanded into offline retail market as well. Now, it plans to expand from multi-brand offline retail into single brand offline retail with its own exclusive stores. Sheth also confirmed that the company is working on its own user interface to replace Oppo’s ColorOS on its smartphones. He said that it is too early to comment on it and plans to add more features to ColorOS in the meantime.

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Also Read

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world. It has managed to become the fourth major brand in India in just 15 months. It has also entered into the top 10 smartphone brands globally at the end of Q2 2019. The former sub-brand of Oppo believes it will continue to grow at this pace while the industry grows at 3 to 5 percent. “I don’t see any challenge for realme, especially in that space,” Sheth said.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 9:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
News
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

News

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

News

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

News

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December
Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different
Realme XT to soon launch in India

News

Realme XT to soon launch in India
Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

News

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Xolo ZX स्मार्टफोन के 6GB वेरिएंट को 6,349 रुपये की कीमत में खरीदे, जानें क्या है डील

Tata Sky 153 रुपये वाले शुरुआती प्लान पर दिखा रहा है 197 चैनल

Google लाइटवेट Go search app दुनियाभर के लिए हुआ अवेलेबल, फ्री में करें डाउनलोड

Realme XT भारत में 64-megapixel कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi A3 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें Launch Event Live

News

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
News
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now
Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

News

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications
How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

News

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service