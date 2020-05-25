comscore Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today | BGR India
Realme TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo India launch today: How to watch livestream

With Realme TV, Realme will foray into the smart TV segment dominated by Xiaomi while Watch could be a new entry-level offering.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 8:28 AM IST
Realme is set to launch three new products in the Indian market today. At a virtual event, the Chinese smartphone maker will introduce Realme TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo. With the launch of Realme TV and Realme Watch, the company will enter into two new segments. It has already entered the wearables category but smartwatch will be a different opportunity. Realme TV, however, is an aim to disrupt Xiaomi‘s cemented position in the smart TV segment. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro, X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more in the latest update

Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch: How to watch livestream

The former sub-brand of Oppo has already confirmed that it will launch three new products at the event today. We are looking at the launch of Realme TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo. In addition, the company is also teasing new surprises. There is already a leak that claims the launch of Realme Power Bank 2. The company is streaming the launch event live on its social media channels including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. You can even watch the livestream via the link embedded below. Also Read - Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

Realme TV

Realme TV will debut as the first smart TV from the company in India. We are expecting to see the Realme TV being offered in two different screen sizes. Ahead of the launch, the teaser page for the TV on Flipkart has confirmed that it will be powered by MediaTek SoC. We are looking at a design with thin bezels and a confirmed four-speaker system. The teaser for the TV hints at a total output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio as well. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

The company has also revealed that Realme TV will run on the Android TV platform. This should mean support for built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for voice search. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, has also revealed the design of its smart remote. Like its rivals, Realme TV remote will have dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. It should bring a rich category of content from across a range of apps with Android support.

Realme Watch

Realme Watch will debut as the second wearable from the company in India. It will join the Realme Band and is expected to be an entry-level smartwatch. We know that it will feature a 1.4-inch color display. The display is expected to support a number of watchfaces and support different strap options. Flipkart has already confirmed options for classic and fashion strap. There is also confirmed support for 14 different sports modes and a 24×7 health assistant. It supports real-time heart monitoring and blood oxygen level monitor.

True Wireless Earbuds

Realme emerged as one of the biggest winners in the true wireless earbuds market last year. Within few weeks, Realme became #5 player in the TWS earbuds market in India in 2019. On the back of strong demand for Realme Buds Air, the company is now adding a second model. Called Realme Buds Air Neo, it comes with the same 17 hours of battery life, super low latency mode and seamless connectivity. It is expected to be cheaper and will use a 13mm driver. It is rumored to be priced around Rs 3,999 and will compete with Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

  Published Date: May 25, 2020 8:28 AM IST

