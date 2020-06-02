comscore Realme TV to go on sale today at 12 noon; check details | BGR India
Realme TV to go on sale today at 12 noon; check pricing, specifications and offers

The Realme TV is available in two variants with 32-inch and 43-inch displays. They will be available on Flipkart, Realme India website and in offline retail stores as well.

  Published: June 2, 2020 8:53 AM IST
Chinese tech brand Realme’s first smart TV is set to go on sale in India for the first time at 12 noon today. The sale on Flipkart will see both the 32-inch and 43-inch models of the Realme TV go on sale. Apart from Flipkart, the sale also commences at the same time on the Realme India website and offline retail stores. The smart TV will compete with other players in the affordable smart TV market like the Xiaomi Mi TV series. Also Read - Realme Buds Q confirmed to launch soon in India, will compete against Redmi Earbuds S

However, note that due to the government restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, users residing in containment zones will not be able to get their hands on the Realme TV yet, like most other purchases. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Realme TV: Specifications and features

The Realme TV comes in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch diagonal display. The 32-inch television features HD ready (720p) panel with a 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV, on the other hand, is a full-HD television. Both sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. It is the first TV in the segment to bring HLG which is another high-quality format for good picture quality. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

These televisions feature a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. As noted by the company, the smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

The Realme TV offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad-speaker system of two sets of speakers located at the bottom of the TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, it uses the Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.

Pricing and offers

The Realme TV 32-inch model will be available for Rs 12,999. The 43-inch full-HD TV will retail for Rs 21,999. Both these televisions come with 1+1 year of warranty (1 year on full TV and 1 extra year on panel). Realme is also offering 6 months of YouTube Premium on both smart TVs.

