Realme U1 3GB RAM now available on Amazon India via open sale

Last month, Realme launched its Realme U1 smartphone in India. The U1, which is the former Oppo subsidiary’s fifth launch in the country this year, is billed as a selfie-centric smartphone. It’s available in two configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB onboard storage – priced at Rs 11,999, and Rs 14,999 respectively. Both variants have been made available via multiple flash sales since the smartphone went official. However, if you couldn’t purchase one before, now’s your chance.

The entry-level variant of Realme U1 is now available for purchase 24×7 on Amazon India. The smartphone is available in two color options – Ambitious Black and Brave Blue – and both come with several offers for customers. To begin with, buyers will be entitled for a cashback of Rs 2,500 from Reliance Jio, and the same will be credited in the form of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each. They’ll also get an e-coupon from Cleartrip, and there is ‘No Cost EMI’ option available with all major credit/debit cards as well.

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC, Realme U1 is the world’s first smartphone to use the chipset. As mentioned above, there’s 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 256GB. The software aboard is Android 8.1 Oreo, with Oppo’s Color OS 5.2 baked on top.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

For imaging, the Realme U1 has a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Since it’s a selfie-oriented smartphone, Realme U1 features a 25-megapixel lens up front, complete with all kinds of modes and beautification features. All connectivity features are included, with a 3,500mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.