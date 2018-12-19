Realme U1 sale today at 12PM; here’s everything you need to know

In just a few months of its existence, Realme has made quite a name for itself in the country’s hotly-contested smartphone market. The former Oppo subsidiary’s product portfolio now includes as many as five smartphones, with the latest being the Realme U1.

Billed as a selfie-centric smartphone, Realme U1 is available in two configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. While the former is available for purchase 24×7, the latter will be made available via flash sale at 12PM today. In case you’ve been eyeing Realme U1 as your next smartphone, here’s everything you need to know.

Realme U1: Price, sale details, and offers

The top-end configuration of Realme U1 will be going on sale at 12:00PM today on Amazon India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,499, but there are some additional offers thrown into the mix as well. These include up to 4.2TB of additional 4G data and benefits worth Rs 5,750, courtesy of Reliance Jio. Furthermore, buyers paying through HDFC Bank credit/debit card will get an additional discount of 5 percent, and there’s ‘No Cost EMI’ available as well.

Realme U1: Features and specifications

Powering the Realme U1 is MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC, which makes the smartphone the world’s first to use the chipset. The silicon is helped by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage, as mentioned above. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch. It runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

For imaging, Realme U1 features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Since it’s a selfie-centric smartphone, the U1’s 25-megapixel front-facing lens is helped by a whole bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. All major connectivity options are included in the mix, with a 3,500mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.