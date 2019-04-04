comscore
Realme U1 64GB variant launched in India, priced at Rs 10,999

The new higher capacity variant of the Realme U1 will be going on sale on April 10.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 9:50 AM IST
realme u1 review lead image

Just yesterday, Realme put out a teaser hinting at an upcoming announcement in its U-series. Now, the company has made an official announcement. As we had guessed, Realme has indeed launched a new higher capacity variant of its Realme U1.

The company took to its Twitter profile to announce a 64GB variant of the Realme U1. This variant comes with 3GB of RAM, and is priced at Rs 10,999. It will go on sale for the first time on April 10 at 12:00PM via Amazon India, and Realme’s own website. It’s worth noting that the Realme U1 was recently made available offline in 2,500 stores across 30 cities.

This new variant will join the ranks of the other two configurations. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM is available at Rs 9,999. The top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is available at Rs 11,999. This essentially means that the new storage variant will slot in between the base and top variants.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Realme U1 specifications, features

Besides the bump in storage, the rest of the specifications and features remain the same. To quickly recap, the Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with waterdrop notch, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, and the device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Realme 1 to Realme C1: Here's when Realme smartphones will get Android Pie update

Also Read

Realme 1 to Realme C1: Here’s when Realme smartphones will get Android Pie update

On the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. Other features include a dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel), 25-megapixel selfie shooter, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE support.

  Published Date: April 4, 2019 9:50 AM IST

