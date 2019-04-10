comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications
News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Interested customers can buy the new 3GB/64GB variant of the Realme U1 for Rs 10,999.

  • Updated: April 10, 2019 9:04 AM IST
realme u1 review lead image

Last week, Realme announced a new variant of its Realme U1 smartphone. The new 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant is all set to go on its first sale today. You can buy the handset via Amazon India at 12:00PM or via Realme‘s official online website at 11:00AM. The device was originally launched in India back in November 2018. The smartphone was earlier available in two variants, which is 3GB/32GB configuration and 4GB/64GB variant. Additionally, the Realme U1 is already available for purchase via 2,500 offline stores across 30 cities in the country.

Realme U1 price and offers

Interested customers can buy the new 3GB/64GB variant of the Realme U1 for Rs 10,999. Last week, the two old variants received a Rs 1,000 price cut. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 9,999, while the 4GB/64GB configuration is priced at Rs 11,999. Additionally, the first 500 customers who place an order on realme U1 with 3GB/64GB variant can win a free realme Earbud, as per the company’s website. Furthermore, you can also get 10 percent of super cash cashback, which is maximum up to Rs 1,000 by paying through Mobikwik.

Moreover, during the ongoing Realme Yo Days sale, all the variants are available at a discounted rate. The base 3GB/32GB variant will cost you Rs 8,999, 3GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4GB/64GB variant cost Rs 10,999. The Realme U1 comes in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour variants.

Realme U1 specifications and features

To recap, the Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. The smartphone comes with a big 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It offers a waterdrop-style notch design. The software aboard is Android Oreo operating system, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

On the imaging front, the Realme U1 is equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 25-megapixel front-facing lens, which is aided by a bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE support. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 9:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 10, 2019 9:04 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
Oppo F9 Pro now available at price of Rs 17,990 after another price cut: Report

Deals

Oppo F9 Pro now available at price of Rs 17,990 after another price cut: Report

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

News

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications
Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions
Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch highlights

News

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch highlights
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon यूजर्स के पास फ्री में Redmi 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जीतने का मौका, ऐसे खेलें Quiz

आज एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro (6GB) को खरीदने का मौका

Realme Yo! Days सेल: रियलमी U1 का 3GB RAM और 64GB Storage वेरिएंट आज पहली बार बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

अगर PUBG Mobile खेलने में हो एक्सपर्ट, तो इस टूर्नामेंट में जीत सकते हैं 17 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम

5G पर चीन से लेकर अमेरिका क्यों है जल्दी में? 1 सेकंड में मूवी डाउनलोड का नहीं वॉर, सिक्योरिटी और आर्थिक तरक्की का भी है मामला

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications
A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live
Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced

News

Snapdragon 665, 730, 730G mobile platforms announced
ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499

News

ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499