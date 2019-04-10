Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

Last week, Realme announced a new variant of its Realme U1 smartphone. The new 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant is all set to go on its first sale today. You can buy the handset via Amazon India at 12:00PM or via Realme‘s official online website at 11:00AM. The device was originally launched in India back in November 2018. The smartphone was earlier available in two variants, which is 3GB/32GB configuration and 4GB/64GB variant. Additionally, the Realme U1 is already available for purchase via 2,500 offline stores across 30 cities in the country.

Realme U1 price and offers

Interested customers can buy the new 3GB/64GB variant of the Realme U1 for Rs 10,999. Last week, the two old variants received a Rs 1,000 price cut. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 9,999, while the 4GB/64GB configuration is priced at Rs 11,999. Additionally, the first 500 customers who place an order on realme U1 with 3GB/64GB variant can win a free realme Earbud, as per the company’s website. Furthermore, you can also get 10 percent of super cash cashback, which is maximum up to Rs 1,000 by paying through Mobikwik.

Moreover, during the ongoing Realme Yo Days sale, all the variants are available at a discounted rate. The base 3GB/32GB variant will cost you Rs 8,999, 3GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4GB/64GB variant cost Rs 10,999. The Realme U1 comes in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour variants.

Realme U1 specifications and features

To recap, the Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. The smartphone comes with a big 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It offers a waterdrop-style notch design. The software aboard is Android Oreo operating system, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

On the imaging front, the Realme U1 is equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 25-megapixel front-facing lens, which is aided by a bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE support. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.