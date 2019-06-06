comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie with ColorOS 6 beta
News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie with ColorOS 6 beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie update as part of ColorOS 6 beta after the update was released for Realme 2 Pro last month. The company plans to release final version in approximately three weeks.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 10:19 AM IST
realme u1 review logo box back

Realme has finally started testing Android Pie beta for its entry-level Realme 1 and Realme U1 smartphones. The former sub-brand of Oppo has promised to release Android Pie update for all of its existing smartphone models but has fallen behind on the promised timeline. The company recently released Android Pie update for Realme 2 Pro, its flagship device before the launch of Realme 3 Pro. However, there have been reports that the update has been pulled back due to known bugs which cause the device to get stuck in boot loop for a long time, rendering the device unusable.

The beta update of ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie for Realme 1 and Realme U1 is meant to iron out these bugs before the update is released to general users. The Chinese smartphone maker plans to gather user opinions about ColorOS 6 before the final version is released as an OTA update in three weeks time. Realme, like other smartphone makers, recommends users to backup their data before joining the beta program and recommends not installing the beta on their primary device.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Android Pie being released as part of ColorOS 6 for Oppo and Realme smartphones brings a major overhaul in terms of software experience. The biggest change is in the appearance of ColorOS 6, which now adopts rounded icons and font type similar to Google’s Material Theme. There are also new UI elements being added to ColorOS 6 and users have the option to choose between standard Android navigation or gesture interface. There is also updated notification icons in the status bar and expanded notifications now include a dedicated option to trigger Google Assistant.

With ColorOS 6, Oppo and Realme are finally adding an app drawer and there are also new live wallpapers for those interested in personalization of their device. While the visual experience is being revamped in a big way, there are some notable enhancements to the camera UI. The update brings Nightscape Mode to Realme smartphones for enhanced low-light photography and adds HAL3 support for better third-party camera applications. The update also brings security patch for the month of May to Realme U1 and Realme 1.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The first smartphones from Realme with ColorOS 6 were Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro and now, the company is bringing the software to older devices. The update is a major improvement but it does bring certain bloatware to boot. Some of the new additions include Game Center, Community apps and Riding Mode. The company adds that lockscreen magazine will be added later with a future OTA release for these smartphones.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 10:19 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

News

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta
Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update pulled down

News

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update pulled down
Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

News

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Xiaomi फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी: सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Redmi Y3 अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

केरल के छात्र ने ढूंढा WhatsApp पर ये बग, फेसबुक ने किया सम्मानित

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family
Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

News

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know