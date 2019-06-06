Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie with ColorOS 6 beta

Realme has finally started testing Android Pie beta for its entry-level Realme 1 and Realme U1 smartphones. The former sub-brand of Oppo has promised to release Android Pie update for all of its existing smartphone models but has fallen behind on the promised timeline. The company recently released Android Pie update for Realme 2 Pro, its flagship device before the launch of Realme 3 Pro. However, there have been reports that the update has been pulled back due to known bugs which cause the device to get stuck in boot loop for a long time, rendering the device unusable.

The beta update of ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie for Realme 1 and Realme U1 is meant to iron out these bugs before the update is released to general users. The Chinese smartphone maker plans to gather user opinions about ColorOS 6 before the final version is released as an OTA update in three weeks time. Realme, like other smartphone makers, recommends users to backup their data before joining the beta program and recommends not installing the beta on their primary device.

Android Pie being released as part of ColorOS 6 for Oppo and Realme smartphones brings a major overhaul in terms of software experience. The biggest change is in the appearance of ColorOS 6, which now adopts rounded icons and font type similar to Google’s Material Theme. There are also new UI elements being added to ColorOS 6 and users have the option to choose between standard Android navigation or gesture interface. There is also updated notification icons in the status bar and expanded notifications now include a dedicated option to trigger Google Assistant.

With ColorOS 6, Oppo and Realme are finally adding an app drawer and there are also new live wallpapers for those interested in personalization of their device. While the visual experience is being revamped in a big way, there are some notable enhancements to the camera UI. The update brings Nightscape Mode to Realme smartphones for enhanced low-light photography and adds HAL3 support for better third-party camera applications. The update also brings security patch for the month of May to Realme U1 and Realme 1.

The first smartphones from Realme with ColorOS 6 were Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro and now, the company is bringing the software to older devices. The update is a major improvement but it does bring certain bloatware to boot. Some of the new additions include Game Center, Community apps and Riding Mode. The company adds that lockscreen magazine will be added later with a future OTA release for these smartphones.