Realme U1 Android 9-based kernel source code released
Realme U1 Android 9-based kernel source code released on GitHub

The release of this kernel source code will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for the Realme U1 smartphone.

  Published: August 8, 2020 4:25 PM IST
realme u1 review dual rear cameras

Realme has just released the kernel source code for its two-year-old Realme U1 device on GitHub. Releasing the source code for the kernels will pave the way for custom ROMs for this device. Although the source code may not be useful for regular users, it can help Android developers and tinkerers who like to create custom software builds. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 two new color variants launched in India

The company seems to be embracing developer support like OnePlus and Xiaomi. Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. However, the kernel source code for the device is based on the latest Android 9 OS. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i: Check price, features and specifications

Users can now get a plethora of Android-based features and flash AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS, Pixel Experience, and Evolution X, among others. Realme has officially released the kernel source code on GitHub. It also complies with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched in India: Price, features

Providing kernel sources to developers ensure that these custom ROMs are better optimized to make the most of the phone’s hardware. It is worth noting that the new Custom ROMs and features for this device will not start appearing out of the blue. Instead, they will gradually begin surfacing as developers build them and refine them for public use.

Realme U1 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme U1 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a Mediatek Helio P70 SoC, paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device also comes with a 3,500mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

  Published Date: August 8, 2020 4:25 PM IST

