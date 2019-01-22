Realme U1 update rolling out with January 2019 Android Security Patch and more

Realme U1 users, here’s some good news for you. The company is rolling out a new software update, which not only introduces the latest Android security patch, but also a few improvements.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce the roll out of the Realme U1 software update. The update version RMX1831EX_A.05 is being gradually rolled out to users. On the forum post, the company mentions that the OTA update will be “randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed end of January.”

Rm U1 latest update has been released Main highlights are :

● Added Fingerprint Shooting for camera.

● New camera watermark. ● Added reboot function. ● Android Security Patch Level: January 5, 2019. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 19, 2019

The update brings January 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. Besides that, the changelog reveals improvements to the smartphone’s cameras. These include improved HDR for the selfie camera, improved skin toning in portrait shots, and a fix to the camera’s tendency to grey out skies.

Other changes include improvements to the overall camera performance, a new watermark, and the addition of a fingerprint gesture to click photos. The phone also gets the reboot function with the update, as well as optimized reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode, and Device Manager are on.

As mentioned this is a staged roll out, and all users should get the update by the end of this month. In case you can’t wait for the OTA roll out, you can head over to Realme’s community to manually download the update.