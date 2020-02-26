Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

The Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started to release a new software update for its budget device. These include the Realme U1 and Realme 1 smartphones. The update comes with the latest February 2020 Android security patch and brings along some new system-level features for the devices.

The latest update for the Realme U1 carries the software build version RMX1831EX_11_C.17 and is about 2.06GB in size. Whereas, the Realme 1 smartphone bumps up the software version to CPH1861EX_11_C.47. The latter has a firmware update size of about 2.15GB. Both devices share the same changelog improvements. However, the handsets are still based on the dated Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the latest update for the Realme U1 and Realme 1 adds the new WiFi calling feature (VoWiFi). That improves the indoor voice calling experience and fix call drop issues. Realme is also adding the swipe gestures for both devices as part of this revamped navigation mode. The update also brings the latest hotspot speed limit feature to track and control hotspot usage.

Additionally, the Realme U1, Realme 1 February 2020 security patch with the update includes several critical security fixes on the smartphones. This flaw could allow a local attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission settings.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Realme U1 and Realme 1 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update menu on the device. Users are advised to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

