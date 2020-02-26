comscore Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme U1, Realme 1 update rolling out with February 2020 security patch and more
News

Realme U1, Realme 1 update rolling out with February 2020 security patch and more

News

Both Realme 5 and Realme 5s share the same changelog improvements.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 4:21 PM IST
realme u1 review dual rear cameras

The Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started to release a new software update for its budget device. These include the Realme U1 and Realme 1 smartphones. The update comes with the latest February 2020 Android security patch and brings along some new system-level features for the devices.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Realme U1 carries the software build version RMX1831EX_11_C.17 and is about 2.06GB in size. Whereas, the Realme 1 smartphone bumps up the software version to CPH1861EX_11_C.47. The latter has a firmware update size of about 2.15GB. Both devices share the same changelog improvements. However, the handsets are still based on the dated Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the latest update for the Realme U1 and Realme 1 adds the new WiFi calling feature (VoWiFi). That improves the indoor voice calling experience and fix call drop issues. Realme is also adding the swipe gestures for both devices as part of this revamped navigation mode. The update also brings the latest hotspot speed limit feature to track and control hotspot usage.

Additionally, the Realme U1, Realme 1 February 2020 security patch with the update includes several critical security fixes on the smartphones. This flaw could allow a local attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission settings.

Realme U1 price drop on all variants for limited time until February 29: Check details

Also Read

Realme U1 price drop on all variants for limited time until February 29: Check details

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Realme U1 and Realme 1 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update menu on the device. Users are advised to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 4:21 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
Realme U1

Realme U1

5

8999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
News
Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

News

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

News

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

News

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

News

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5
Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment

News

Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के पास पांच अरब डॉलर का सांविधिक बकाया चुकाने की क्षमता : मूडीज

महंगा पड़ा टैरिफ की कीमत बढ़ाना, BSNL ने इस मामले में Jio को पछाड़ा

Realme इस साल लॉन्च करेगा पांच और 5G स्मार्टफोन

WhatsApp Tricks: क्या आप जानते हैं व्हाट्सएप की ये ट्रिक? वीडियो को छोटा कर बना सकते हैं GIF

Amazon Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आईफोन, पहली बार इस मॉडल पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

News

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
News
Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

News

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5
Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

News

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch