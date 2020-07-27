Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme U1 device in India. The update brings the latest July 2020 Android security patch to the smartphone and a set of new features. The Realme U1 latest update carries the software build version RMX1833EX_11_C.20, but its firmware size is unknown at the moment. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: Check specifications, features

As per the changelog, the update adds the Realme Link app feature to the smartphone. This app will work for Realme IoT based products to control all of them from the device. It also brings a new Cloud Service feature. Realme has also done overall system stability and performance improvements. Also Read - Realme C2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

According to the Android bulletin changelog, the July 2020 security patch fixes a host of security exploits of the device. One of these flaws is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Also Read - Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6

The company is rolling out the new update for the Realme U1 via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings section of your phone. The company is likely to roll this update for more Realme devices in the coming weeks.

Realme U1 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 3,500 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port.