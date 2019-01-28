comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth
News

Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

News

The update comes with firmware version RMX1831EX_A.05.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 9:13 AM IST
realme u1 review box front

Realme U1 smartphones are finally receiving the new firmware update with “fingerprint shooting for camera.” The company had announced the update rollout last week, but on Sunday, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm the OTA arrival.

The ColorOS update for the Realme U1 comes with latest Android security patch. The update comes with firmware version RMX1831EX_A.05. Last week, Realme forum mentioned that the OTA update will be “randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed end of January.”

While the changelog shared by Sheth doesn’t mention much, it was previously said to get January 2019 Android security patch to the Realme U1 smartphones. Besides that, It was also noted that the new ColorOS update will bring some improvements in the camera department including improved HDR for the selfie camera, improved skin toning in portrait shots, and a fix to the camera’s tendency to grey out skies.

Other changes will include improvements to the overall camera performance, a new watermark, and the addition of a fingerprint gesture to click photos. The phone also gets the reboot function with the update, as well as optimized reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode, and Device Manager are on.

Realme U1 specifications and features

As for the specifications, the Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The built-in memory is expandable up to 256GB. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device offers a large 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3. On the photography front, the handset bears a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor, assisted by an LED flash. The setup also offers features such as Portrait Lighting, Bokeh, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Realme has stuffed a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor as well as an AI Face Unlock feature.

You Might be Interested

Realme U1

Realme U1

5

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 9:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite is getting ready to introduce a Spectator Mode soon
thumb-img
News
Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera
thumb-img
News
India will soon mark presence on Moon with Chandrayaan-2: Modi
thumb-img
News
Facebook 'tricked' kids, parents to spend money on 'free' games: Report

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20

Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20

News

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth
Realme C1 with big battery, more storage to be unveiled on January 28 at 12PM

News

Realme C1 with big battery, more storage to be unveiled on January 28 at 12PM
Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, घटी हुई कीमत के साथ आज से खरीद के लिए उपलब्ध

Realme C1 का अपडेटेड वेरिएंट आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Realme C1 का अपग्रेडेड वेरिएंट बड़ी बैटरी के साथ कल होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

व्हाट्सएप बिजनेस के दुनिया भर में हैं 50 लाख एक्टिव यूजर्स

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने क्लाउड बिजनेस को बढ़ाने के लिए ओपन-सोर्स स्टार्ट-अप खरीदा

News

Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China
News
Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China
Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20

News

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

News

Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera
Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth
Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks

News

Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks