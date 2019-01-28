Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

Realme U1 smartphones are finally receiving the new firmware update with “fingerprint shooting for camera.” The company had announced the update rollout last week, but on Sunday, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm the OTA arrival.

The ColorOS update for the Realme U1 comes with latest Android security patch. The update comes with firmware version RMX1831EX_A.05. Last week, Realme forum mentioned that the OTA update will be “randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed end of January.”

Rm U1 latest update I have received, I hope all have received .

Added feature :

Fingerprint shooting for camera along with latest Security patches. pic.twitter.com/8GRHr1BMSa — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 27, 2019

While the changelog shared by Sheth doesn’t mention much, it was previously said to get January 2019 Android security patch to the Realme U1 smartphones. Besides that, It was also noted that the new ColorOS update will bring some improvements in the camera department including improved HDR for the selfie camera, improved skin toning in portrait shots, and a fix to the camera’s tendency to grey out skies.

Other changes will include improvements to the overall camera performance, a new watermark, and the addition of a fingerprint gesture to click photos. The phone also gets the reboot function with the update, as well as optimized reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode, and Device Manager are on.

Realme U1 specifications and features

As for the specifications, the Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The built-in memory is expandable up to 256GB. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device offers a large 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3. On the photography front, the handset bears a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor, assisted by an LED flash. The setup also offers features such as Portrait Lighting, Bokeh, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Realme has stuffed a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor as well as an AI Face Unlock feature.