comscore Realme UI beta registrations now open for Realme XT, 3 Pro | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme UI beta registrations begin for Realme XT, 3 Pro and other smartphones
News

Realme UI beta registrations begin for Realme XT, 3 Pro and other smartphones

News

As part of the announcement, the company shared details about Realme UI including the roll-out details.

  • Updated: January 16, 2020 2:52 PM IST
Realme UI

Realme is taking beta testers on board to test out the upcoming Android 10-based Realme UI update for the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The Chinese company has started taking registrations for the Android 10-based Realme UI beta ROM, and the registration window will remain open for up to 200 users.

Related Stories


The company posted about the Early Access program on the Realme forum. At present, these devices run the Android 9.0-based ColorOS 6. Users interested in this update can quickly fill-up the form mentioned and share the necessary details. The update is available for users based in India, so the company will not push the update for different regions.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

The selected bunch of beta testers will be the first batch of users to test out the update. Realme hasn’t said anything on the rollout, but considering the testers will get a beta update on or after 20th January, one can expect the public beta to begin towards the month-end or early February.

Realme UI changes and design improvements

The Realme UI update for the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones will include changes in the overall UI design. This includes changes in icons, colors, UI elements, wallpapers, and animations. The new revamped version will also come with 11 new wallpapers. In addition, the company has also made improvements in the animation details.

The new Realme UI update runs on top of the latest Android 10 operating system. This new update brings a host of new features to the device. These include the gesture navigation support, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

Realme 5i gets first software update in India with December security patch

Also Read

Realme 5i gets first software update in India with December security patch

As mentioned in past reports, Realme UI is a tweaked version of Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Realme clarified that it has focused on power consumption, performance, and fluency with this update. The software will also come with new features including, Focus mode, smart gestures, and personal information protection.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 2:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2020 2:52 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
News
New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Gaming

Epic Games Store garnered more 100 million customer in the first year

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Deals

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X to get Rs 2,000 discount starting January 19

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro

News

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month
Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get 6th Android 10 beta

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get 6th Android 10 beta
Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

हिंदी समाचार

यूरोपीय यूनियन के संसदों ने की कॉमन मोबाइल चार्जर मांग

5G Trials in India : Reliance Jio, Airtel और Vodafone Idea ने 5G ट्रायल के लिए फाइल की एप्लीकेशन

शाओमी Mi Portable वायरलैस माउस भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: कौन सी कंपनी दे रही है सबसे कम कीमत में डेली 1.5GB डाटा वाला प्रीपेड प्लान

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
News
New UI beta registrations open for Realme XT, 3 Pro
Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month

News

Realme X2 to get Android 10 update next month
Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM
1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

News

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021
OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update