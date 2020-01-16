Realme is taking beta testers on board to test out the upcoming Android 10-based Realme UI update for the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The Chinese company has started taking registrations for the Android 10-based Realme UI beta ROM, and the registration window will remain open for up to 200 users.

The company posted about the Early Access program on the Realme forum. At present, these devices run the Android 9.0-based ColorOS 6. Users interested in this update can quickly fill-up the form mentioned and share the necessary details. The update is available for users based in India, so the company will not push the update for different regions.

The selected bunch of beta testers will be the first batch of users to test out the update. Realme hasn’t said anything on the rollout, but considering the testers will get a beta update on or after 20th January, one can expect the public beta to begin towards the month-end or early February.

Realme UI changes and design improvements

The Realme UI update for the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones will include changes in the overall UI design. This includes changes in icons, colors, UI elements, wallpapers, and animations. The new revamped version will also come with 11 new wallpapers. In addition, the company has also made improvements in the animation details.

The new Realme UI update runs on top of the latest Android 10 operating system. This new update brings a host of new features to the device. These include the gesture navigation support, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

As mentioned in past reports, Realme UI is a tweaked version of Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Realme clarified that it has focused on power consumption, performance, and fluency with this update. The software will also come with new features including, Focus mode, smart gestures, and personal information protection.

