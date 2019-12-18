comscore Realme UI first look teased at the X2 launch; coming in Jan 2020
Realme UI design teased at the X2 launch; Looks like a mix between One UI and MIUI

Initial reports indicated that the Realme UI will be completely redesigned to look like stock Android UI. However, the company later issued a clarification stating that the base of its OS will still be ColorOS 7.

  • Updated: December 18, 2019 7:58 PM IST
Realme has long been rumored to be working on its in-house skinned take on Android. The speculation regarding this new skin picked up pace around the launch of the Realme XT. Initial reports indicated that the Realme UI will be completely redesigned to look like stock Android UI. However, the company later issued a clarification stating that the base of its OS will still be ColorOS 7. Though, the company has gradually added its own tweaks and features to the OS that are not available on regular Realme devices.

Realme UI features and design

The company shared some details about the upcoming Realme UI at the Realme X2 and Buds Air launch event. This included the launch timeline, the sequence of devices to get the update and a few screenshots of the UI. Madhav Sheth reaffirmed that Realme UI will be based on the Android 10-based ColorOS 7. He also highlighted the changes that users can expect from the upcoming upgrade including improved UI design. Sheth took out time to explain that Realme has redesigned all the icons on the Realme UI. He went on to state that all the new icons are fresh and closer to the icons present on stock Android.

Taking a closer look at the screenshots shared on the stage, we can see a somewhat similar ColorOS design. The company seems to have made smaller changes with the icons, alignment, and even the interactive elements. Even though the company claims that the UI will be closer to Stock, we are not sure what element is close to stock.

The screenshots showcased the Settings screen, the home screen, app drawer, and the “Sound & Vibration” page. Beyond this, the company also thanked the developers for working on custom ROMs for Realme devices. Sheth revealed that Realme will further optimize the kernel sources shared with the developers. Realme is likely to share more details about the upcoming update in January.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 7:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2019 7:58 PM IST

