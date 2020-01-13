comscore Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official | BGR India
Realme UI with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 is official; Here is everything that we know

Realme revealed that it is aiming at its young customers with “truly Seamless Fun.” Let’s have a closer look at all the changes that we can expect from the Realme UI.

  Published: January 13, 2020 8:26 PM IST
Realme UI

Smartphone maker Realme has just officially announced its much-anticipated Realme UI. As part of the announcement, the company shared details about Realme UI including the roll-out details. The official announcement for the device came months after the smartphone maker hinted at a neat stock Android experience. This new information also comes just weeks after Realme teased its work on Realme UI at the X2 launch. Realme revealed that it is aiming at its young customers with “truly Seamless Fun.” Let’s have a closer look at all the changes that we can expect from the Realme UI.

Realme UI changes and design improvements

According to Realme, the company has revamped the visual design language of ColorOS. This includes changes in icons, colors, UI elements, wallpapers, and animations. Designers got inspirations for app icons from common household items. For instance, the company took inspiration from gear parts. It restructured the gears with the golden ratio along with a light-figure style. The final icon offers a minimalist look along with dynamic icon design. In addition, the company can also customize the system icon shaps by increasing the rounded corners, adding a foreground, and even changing the icons.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

The new revamped version will also come with 11 new wallpapers. These are inspired by natural elements that go with the system color theme. Realme also claims that it has added a “Quantum Animation Engine” which improves the flow. In addition, the company has also made improvements to the details in the animation. As mentioned in past reports, Realme UI is a tweaked version of Android 10-based ColorOS 7.

Realme UI design teased at the X2 launch; Looks like a mix between One UI and MIUI

Android 10 ensures that Realme UI offers robust and fast functions in addition to the looks. Realme clarified that it has focused on power consumption, performance, and fluency. The software will also come with new features including Focus mode, smart gestures, and “personal information protection”. The last feature will ensure that Realme UI will prevent leakage of personal information including contacts, messages, call history, and more. Other features include animated wallpapers, dual earphone connection, smart sidebar, screen-off display, and dark mode.

