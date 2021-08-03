Realme unveils MagDart ecosystem with new 50W, 15W wireless charging solution, Powerbank

Realme MagDart ecosystem has been officially introduced today. The Chinese brand has designed the wireless charging solution primarily for Android devices. The new MagDart ecosystem includes 50W and 15W magnetic wireless chargers, a 2-in-1 MagDart power bank, and a few other magnetic charging accessories.

Realme MagDart ecosystem: 50W MagDart Charger

Realme’s new 50W MagDart charger touted to be the world’s fastest magnetic wireless charger comes with an active air cooling system to keep a check at the mainboard and coil temperature. Notably, a 4,500mAh battery can be fully pumped in under an hour, which is almost equivalent to a wired 50W SuperDart charger. While the handset maker gave a demo about the new charger using a Realme Flash phone (a concept phone), in a real-world scenario, Realme GT will be the device to take advantage out of it.

15W MagDart Charger

As for the 15W MagDart charger, it is claimed to be thinner than Apple’s MagSafe charger at 3.9mm. Realme notes that the mainboard and the coil are placed at the two ends of the charging plug and the charging pad respectively to make the pad thin. The new Realme 15W MagDart charger is rated to charge a 4,500mAh battery from 0-100 percent in 90 minutes.

2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank

Another new product in Realme’s MagDart ecosystem is the 2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank. Realme has brought a special charging case, both of which can be paired and converted to a vertical charging solution. The power bank supports the phone and can be detached from the base to charge the device on the go. The power bank features a white vegan leather and aluminum design. Speaking of the MagDart case which is designed for Realme GT, it sports a patterned design. The carbon bumper case has a built-in MagDart module and fully functional USB-C port.

Other MagDart accessories

Besides the wireless charging solution, Realme has also introduced the MagDart Beauty Light case under its new ecosystem. The case has a flip-up light ring and uses power from a phone’s reverse wireless charging. Another accessory, MagDart Wallet that has a similar design like the power bank offers three credit cards slot, and has a built-in kickstand.

Speaking of the availability and price, Realme hasn’t shared any specifics yet, but given the products have been showcased in concrete form, we might hear from the company soon.