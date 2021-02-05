comscore Realme launches an affordable 5G smartphone dubbed Realme V11: Check details here
Realme has unveiled an affordable Realme V11 5G in China. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Check details now.

realme v11 5g

Realme is going big on 5G. This year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to launch several 5G smartphones across price segments in India as well as globally. With the same aim in mind, the company unveiled an affordable Realme V11 5G smartphone in its home market, China on Friday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Realme X7 series in India on Thursday with a price starting at Rs 19,999. Also Read - Realme X7 Review: A 5G smartphone, but is this really enough?

The Realme V11 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a big 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support out of the box. The device doesn’t miss out on basics like a USB-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, among others. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

Realme V11 5G key specifications

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme V11 5G comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI out of the box based on Android 11. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G Review: A battery behemoth but the camera is a downer

On the camera front, the Realme V11 comes packed with dual rear cameras including 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the rear panel, the phone also includes an AI logo and LED flash. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Other specifications of the Realme V11 5G are a 6.52-inch LCD with a waterdrop notch, screen resolution of HD+, a tall ratio of 20:9, 60hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint scanner which also turns out to be a power key.

Realme V11 5G price

Realme has launched the V11 5G at a price of CNY 1,199 (roughly around Rs 13,500) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in two colours including Blue or Gray.

For now, there are no details available on the India launch of the Realme V11 5G smartphone.

  Published Date: February 5, 2021 1:26 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 5, 2021 1:49 PM IST

