Realme has launched a new smartphone, the Realme V13 5G as apart of the company's V series. The smartphone falls in the budget price segment and is one of the few affordable 5G phones out there.

The new Realme smartphone has been introduced alongside the Realme GT Neo. Read on to know more about the new device.

Realme V13 5G price, availability

The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs 17,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 1,799 (around Rs 19,000) for the 8GB/256GB version.

It is now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale, starting April 2. However, there is no word on its availability in India. Since there is no Realme V series in the country, there are chances that the phone will be rebadged as a Realme C-series or Realme Narzo-series phone.

Realme V13 5G features, specs

The Realme V13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip based on the 7nm process. As mentioned earlier, the phone gets two RAM/Storage options: 8GB of RAM clubbed with 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are triple rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, there’s support for a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This is topped with various connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-5G, and a dual-SIM option.

The Realme V13 5G comes in Azure (Black) and Ash (Blue) colour options.