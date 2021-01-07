comscore Realme V15 5G launched: Price, features, availability | BGR India
Realme V15 5G launched with its price starting at around Rs 16,000. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and comes with 5G connectivity.

Realme V15 5G

Realme V15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. (Image: Realme)

Realme V15 5G has launched in China with a starting price tag of Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the 6GB RAM. And the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,700). The device will be made available in Crescent Silver, Koi and Mirror Lake Blue colour options, on January 14. The company has not revealed pricing or the availability details for the global markets, including India. However, going by the previous deceive launch schedules, we can expect the device to launch in India within two to three months. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Key features of the device include 65W fast charging, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and 5G connectivity. It will go up against the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth and iQoo U3 in the Chinese market. Also Read - Realme winter sale announced: Offers on Realme Watch, Buds Wireless Pro and more

Realme V15 5G: Specifications

Realme V15 5G sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It does not come with a microSD card slot for expanding the internal storage. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera. The device runs Google‘s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging.

Realme V15 5G features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for capturing selfies. Apart from this, the device also comes with Hi-Res Audio certification and Dirac HD Sound support, for enhanced sound.

  Published Date: January 7, 2021 6:05 PM IST

Best Sellers