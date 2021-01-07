Realme V15 5G launched: Price, features, availability

V15 has launched in China with a starting price tag of Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the 6GB RAM. And the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,700). The device will be made available in Crescent Silver, Koi and Mirror Lake Blue colour options, on January 14. The company has not revealed pricing or the availability details for the global markets, including . However, going by the previous deceive launch schedules, we can expect the device to launch in India within two to three months. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Key features of the device include 65W fast charging, a processor and . It will go up against the 5G Youth and iQoo U3 in the Chinese market.

Realme V15 5G: Specifications

sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the 800U processor paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It does not come with a microSD card slot for expanding the internal storage. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera. The device runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own on top. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging.

Realme V15 5G features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for capturing selfies. Apart from this, the device also comes with Hi-Res Audio certification and Dirac HD Sound support, for enhanced sound.