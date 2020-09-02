comscore Realme V3 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC: Price, features
Realme V3 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC: Check price, features

The Realme V3 price starts from CNY 999, which is around Rs 10,700 in India. Read on to know more.

  Updated: September 2, 2020 3:21 PM IST
The Realme V3 smartphone has been launched in China. This device made its debut alongside the Realme X7 series, which is all set to enter India on September 3. The Realme V3 price starts from CNY 999, which is around Rs 10,700 in India. The new Realme phone will be up for sale starting September 17 and is currently available for pre-order. Read on to find out everything about it. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Realme V3 price, colors

The Realme V3 is being offered in three configurations. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration comes with a price label of RMB 999 (roughly Rs 10,700). There is also 6GB + 128GB model, which will cost you RMB 1,399 (roughly Rs 15,000). The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 1,599 (roughly Rs 17,100) in China. It will be sold in Blue and Silver color options. There is no word on its international availability. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

Realme V3: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme V3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The handset packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 88.7 percent screen to body ratio. It ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The smartphone The device will be available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to  128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

As for the photography, the company has added three cameras on the back. The Realme V3 sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, one will find an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera is housed in the notch.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging supports. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the handset.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 3:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 2, 2020 3:21 PM IST

Best Sellers