After some leaks and reports, it is now officially confirmed that Realme V5 smartphone will be announced on August 3. The company has shared the China launch date information along with a few images of the phone on Weibo social networking website. Last time around, the company had shred teaser image with L-shaped quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch

According to GizmoChina, the Realme V5 will sport a new kind of material featuring an AG glass back with matte-finish and a larger Realme branding. It will pack a punch-hole display and L-shaped quad camera. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Realme V5: Specifications, features (expected)

Recently, the smartphone was spotted on TENNA. The certification listing revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme V5 5G. It was noted that the smartphone will pack a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Under the hood, the device is expected to feature MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 800 chipset. Also Read - Realme V5 series teased online with 48MP quad-camera, L-shaped module

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme V5 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary setup in the four lens setup. The other three camera sensors are expected to be of 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel. It is also expected that the phone will run Android 10 with its own Realme UI on top and the battery could be of 4,900mAh with support for 30W fast charging.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Realme C11 next sale in India

In other news, the next sale of Realme C11 will take place on July 29 and its price in India is set at Rs 7,499. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12:00PM. The key highlights of the latest Realme C11 phone are a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more. This will be the second time the Realme C11 sale will take place via the e-commerce website.

Story Timeline