Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked

Earlier this week, Realme confirmed the launch of new V series for China, and the company will start off with Realme V5 smartphone, which will be announced on August 3. The company had shared launch date information along with a few images of the phone on Weibo. While it did reveal the design of the phone, it is now the first time the company has shared a teaser with smartphone’s specifications. Alongside, in another leak, a tipster has shared a couple of live images of the alleged Realme V5. Also Read - Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery: Check price, full specifications

Realme has shared a few teasers on Weibo, one of which confirms that the phone will be based on a 7nm 5G-enabled processor. The presence of 5G was known from the starting, but now that the company has said it’ll be a 7nm processor, we can expect MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Another image shared by Realme confirms that the V5 5G will house a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging feature. Also Read - Realme 'The Real Fest' sale on Flipkart: Check best deals, upcoming flash sale details

Coming to the Realme V5 live images, these showcase front and back of the smartphone in full glory. We can see the punch-hole display cutout on the top left of the screen, and design appears similar as the Realme’s official teasers.

Realme V5: Specifications, features (expected)

Recently, the smartphone was spotted on TENNA. The certification listing revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme V5 5G. It was noted that the smartphone will pack a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Under the hood, the device is expected to feature MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 800 chipset.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme V5 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary setup in the four lens setup. The other three camera sensors are expected to be of 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel. It is also expected that the phone will run Android 10 with its own Realme UI on top and the battery could be of 4,900mAh with support for 30W fast charging.