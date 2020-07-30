comscore Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked
News

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked

News

Earlier this week, Realme confirmed the launch of new V series for China, and the company will start off with Realme V5 smartphone, which will be announced on August 3. The company had shared launch d

  • Updated: July 30, 2020 5:37 PM IST
Realme V5

Earlier this week, Realme confirmed the launch of new V series for China, and the company will start off with Realme V5 smartphone, which will be announced on August 3. The company had shared launch date information along with a few images of the phone on Weibo. While it did reveal the design of the phone, it is now the first time the company has shared a teaser with smartphone’s specifications. Alongside, in another leak, a tipster has shared a couple of live images of the alleged Realme V5. Also Read - Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery: Check price, full specifications

Realme has shared a few teasers on Weibo, one of which confirms that the phone will be based on a 7nm 5G-enabled processor. The presence of 5G was known from the starting, but now that the company has said it’ll be a 7nm processor, we can expect MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Another image shared by Realme confirms that the V5 5G will house a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging feature. Also Read - Realme 'The Real Fest' sale on Flipkart: Check best deals, upcoming flash sale details

Also Read - Realme C11 flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs and other details

Coming to the Realme V5 live images, these showcase front and back of the smartphone in full glory. We can see the punch-hole display cutout on the top left of the screen, and design appears similar as the Realme’s official teasers.

Realme V5: Specifications, features (expected)

Recently, the smartphone was spotted on TENNA. The certification listing revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme V5 5G. It was noted that the smartphone will pack a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Under the hood, the device is expected to feature MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 800 chipset.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme V5 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary setup in the four lens setup. The other three camera sensors are expected to be of 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel. It is also expected that the phone will run Android 10 with its own Realme UI on top and the battery could be of 4,900mAh with support for 30W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 5:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 30, 2020 5:37 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 6i

Realme 6i

12999

realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G90T Processor
48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens +

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

News

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

News

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

Vivo X50 Review

Review

Vivo X50 Review

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

News

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best quad-camera phone under 40000

Top Products

Best quad-camera phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए प्राइस

Tecno Spark 6 Air स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी और 7-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ 7,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, इस दिन आएगा सेल पर

OnePlus Nord की डिस्प्ले में सामने आई ये प्रोब्लम, कंपनी ने बताया नॉर्मल

Thomson ने लॉन्च किया Make in India सर्टिफिकेट Android TV, Rs 10,999 है कीमत

OnePlus 8T सीरीज को लॉन्च की तैयारी पूरी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details
News
Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

News

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October
Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

News

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details
Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

News

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers