comscore Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC: Price, full specifications
Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC: Price, full specifications, sale date

The Realme V5 price starts from RMB 1,399, which is around Rs 15,000 in India. The sale of the new Realme phone will take place on August 7.

  • Updated: August 3, 2020 5:02 PM IST
Realme V5

The Realme V5 has been launched with 30W fast charge and MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. The device even has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor. The Realme V5 price starts from RMB 1,399, which is around Rs 15,000 in India. The sale of the new Realme phone will take place on August 7, and it is already available for pre-order. Also Read - Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch and more

Realme V5 price, colors

The newly launched Realme V5 is priced at RMB 1,399, which is roughly Rs 15,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost you RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 20,400). The handset is being offered in Silver Winged Boy, Blue, and Breaking Light color options. If you pre-book the device, then you will get free earphones and a half-year extended warranty. It is currently unknown whether the company has plans to launch the Realme V5 in India too. Also Read - Realme Buds 3 to feature Active noise-cancellation, launching this month

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Realme V5 specifications, features

The new phone from Realme offers a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The company is claiming that 3 minutes of charging will give users five hours of music playback. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core SoC with 2GHz frequency. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The device ships with Realme UI-based Android 10 software. Also Read - Best smartphones you can consider gifting to your siblings on this Raksha Bandhan

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. As for cameras, the newly launched Realme V5 features a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 79.8-degree field of view. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture. Camera features include super night scene, panorama, professional, time-lapse photography, bokeh, HDR, and more. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, and more. The company has also added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 4:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 3, 2020 5:02 PM IST

