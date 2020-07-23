Realme V5 series teased online with 48MP quad-camera, L-shaped module

Realme is going to launch another smartphone series in its lineup. The company has teased the new V series which will make its debut with the V5 in the coming months. The images of the phone were posted on Weibo this week. As you can see, it packs a punch-hole front camera. Along with that, you have quad rear cameras in the L-shaped setup. Also Read - Realme 3 gets July 2020 security update with PUBG improvements, and more

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

This will be the first time when Realme is using this formation for its cameras. The back panel of the phone could be made of glass with textured finishing. You also have the fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button on the side. This is something which we've seen with other Realme phones recently.

Apart from all this, we still don’t know the hardware packing inside the device and its display features. We still don’t know if the device will be a mid-range phone, like most affordable 5G-enabled phones launched recently. But since the teasers show us the complete device, expect Realme to talk more about the V5 in the coming days.

Realme 6i India launch next week

In other news, the Realme 6i was recently revealed to be announced officially on July 24. Realme has sent out media invites and is claiming that the phone will offer a “more powerful performance and pro display,” which is likely in comparison to previous number+’i’-series phones by the brand.

The Realme 6i is already available in Myanmar and its price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is around (Rs 15,600 approx). The price of the 6i in India should be lower and it will compete with the Redmi Note 9 in the market.