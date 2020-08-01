comscore Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
The Mediatek Dimensity 720 SoC is on par with rivals such as Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 810 processer and close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 SoC.

  • Updated: August 1, 2020 5:13 PM IST
Realme will soon launch a new lineup of devices under the Realme V series. The first member of the family would be the Realme V5. This phone will feature the recently announced Mediatek Dimensity 720 chipset. This new hardware was announced as a model one step below the Dimensity 800 lineup. Now, the Realme V5 has been through Antutu, showcasing the raw potential of the new mid-range 5G SoC. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

A Chinese tipster with a good track record has shared a screenshot of the result obtained by the new Realme V5 from the Antutu benchmark platform. The phone with the new Mediatek Dimensity 720 5G chipset managed to achieve a very good overall score of 301,380 points on the platform. Dimensity 720 is MediaTek’s attempt to bring 5G capabilities to even cheaper phones. Also Read - Realme wireless charger with 10W speed launched for Rs 899

The score is an average of different performance tests performed on the Realme V5. In the CPU tests, it scored 96,385 points, while in the GPU tests, it scored 73,639 points. Then, in the memory speed tests, it received 74,302 points, while in the interface fluency tests (UX), it obtained 57,054 points. This result shows that the phone’s performance with Dimensity 720 technology is on par with rivals such as Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 810 processer and close to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 SoC. Also Read - Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

Leaked specifications of the Realme V5

The Realme V5 will be released in China on August 3. Recent reports have also revealed that the device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two-dedicated depth and macro sensors. On the front, it could have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is expected to arrive with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run the Android 10 operating system under the Realme UI customization layer. Finally, it will be available in three color options of silver, blue and green.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2020 5:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 1, 2020 5:13 PM IST

