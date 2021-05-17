Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20

If you are into smartwatches, there’s more coming your way. After launching the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro last December, Realme will launch the Realme Watch 2 Pro in Malaysia along with a couple of wireless neckband style earphones. An official teaser has shown off the product designs and confirmed a launch on May 20 as Realme’s sports IoT collection. Also Read - Best 5 Android TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

The teasers show the Realme Watch 2 Pro in all its glory along with a confirmation of the Always On Display function. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is also shown here in the Realme Yellow and Black colour theme along with the Realme Buds Wireless 2. There’s also a Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker launching at this event. Also Read - Realme 7i starts getting Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update in India

Realme Watch 2 Pro teased ahead of launch

The Realme Watch 2 Pro seems to have ditched the circular dial of its predecessors and gone for an Apple Watch-inspired squarish dial. The watch appears to have a single button on the side similar to previous models. It has a conventional silicon strap finished in white and shows off a watch face already present in the current models. Also Read - Realme 8 5G now the cheapest 5G phone in India, gets a new 4GB RAM/64GB storage model

The company is yet to reveal any of the specifications and features on the Realme Watch 2 Pro. A previous leak revealed a 390mAh battery and a BIS certification. This hints at a possible launch in India in the coming months. However, there are some details on the wireless neckband earphone.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was launched in Sri Lanka a while back and hence, hides not much in terms of what it has to offer. It features 11.2mm bass boost drivers, and a 150mAh battery unit withs up to 17 hours of music playback. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Mode, and features IPX4 water-repellant rating. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes in Blue, Green, and Black color variants.

There’s no ideas as to when these products will launch in India. At the moment, the company is expected to launch the Realme X7 Max in India as its next premium smartphone. Realme halted its product launch in view of the COVID-19 2nd wave in India for May 2021. The phone is expected to be a renamed version of the Realme GT Neo.