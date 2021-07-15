The Realme Watch 2 Pro’s official launch date in India is finally out. The smartwatch, along with the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 will be unveiled on July 23. The launch will take place at an online event, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

The launch date has been confirmed via a listing on the company's website, as well as, Amazon India. It has also revealed a number of details regarding the new products. Have a look.

Realme Watch 2 Pro coming to India soon

Both the listings reveal that the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come with a square 1.75-inch display with a screen resolution of 320 x 385 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It will come with over 100 watch faces.

The smartwatch, which was previously launched in Malaysia, will get come with a dual-satellite GPS, and 90 sports modes. As is the case with the one launched outside of India, this one will also come with a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and more.

It is claimed to last for 14 days on a single charge and will feature smart AIoT control to manage other AIoT devices by the company.

As for the Realme Watch 2, it is confirmed to come with a 1.4-inch square display and support 100+ watch faces. It will also get a heart rate monitor, a blood-oxygen-level monitor, and around 90 sports modes. It is expected to get 12-day battery life.

Lastly, we will see the launch of another Realme audio product called the Buds Wireless 2. This Bluetooth-enabled neckband will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Sony LDAC HI-Res Audio. It will come with a 13.6mm bass boost driver and has collaborated with The Chainsmokers for a focus on the bass performance. It is claimed to last up to 22 hours on a single charge and will support Dart Charge that will provide people with a 12-hour playback in just 10 minutes.

Other details regarding the new Realme products remain hidden. Price is one such aspect. But we expect it to stay under Rs 10,000 for all three products.

For a more conclusive idea, stay tuned until July 23.