Realme is soon to launch another smartwatch in India. The one that is confirmed to arrive in India soon is the Realme Watch 2 Pro, which has already been launched in Malaysia recently. Also Read - Realme Laptop new renders, preliminary specs surface online: Here's a look

The company took to its Community Forum to announce the same and has even shared the first teaser image of the same. In the image, popular actress Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing the watch, thus, giving us an idea of how it will look like. Here are the details. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme Dizo to launch a smartwatch in India soon, could be an affordable one

Realme Watch 2 Pro coming to India soon

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is seen with a square dial, which is also seen on the one that launched in Malaysia. Although, the teaser image doesn’t give a clear show of the watch. Also Read - Realme X7 Max gets virtual RAM expansion, improves cameras with latest update

While Realme has confirmed the launch of the watch, we are yet to have an official launch date. There are chances it could take place super soon. The smartwatch will join the existing watches: the Realme Watch, Realme Watch S, and the Realme Watch S Pro.

While the post is limited to confirming the watch’s arrival in India, its availability in other places gives us an idea of what all features and specifications it gets.

Realme Watch 2 Pro features, specs

The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a 1.75-inch display that has a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. It comes with a peak brightness of 600 nits. There’s also support for over 100 watch faces.

The smartwatch comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, which is counted as its major highlight. It comes with a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, GPS, an accelerometer, a sleep monitor, and more. The watch also tracks various physical activities as is the case with every smartwatch) and helps people focus on mediation, proper water intake, and more.

It is backed by a 390mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 14 days, displays notification from various apps, allows people to control music, and more. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is expected to fall under Rs 6,000 in India.